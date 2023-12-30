en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Calum Wyatt: A Father’s Brave Battle Against Metastatic Melanoma

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:06 pm EST
Calum Wyatt: A Father’s Brave Battle Against Metastatic Melanoma

Calum Wyatt, a 34-year-old father from Kirkby, Merseyside, has navigated a traumatic health journey that began with a diagnosis of skin cancer. In 2017, doctors found a melanoma on his shoulder, which was identified during tests on a mole. Despite never having used sunbeds, Calum recalled a single instance of sunburn during a holiday in Magaluf in his 20s, although it remains uncertain whether this was the genesis of his melanoma.

A Devastating Discovery

While Calum was declared cancer-free following his melanoma treatment, a seizure in November 2021 led to an alarming discovery. Further investigation revealed a brain tumour, indicating that the melanoma had metastasized to his brain, liver, lungs, spleen, and bones.

Facing the Challenge with Immunotherapy

Confronting this startling reality, Calum, his wife Claire, and their three-year-old son Myles turned to immunotherapy, a treatment modality which harnesses the power of the body’s immune system to fight cancer cells. Despite the magnitude of his health struggle, Calum’s response to the immunotherapy has been positive. Recent scans show no traces of cancer in his body, providing a glimmer of hope in a dark time.

Looking to the Future

Calum continues to receive treatment every four weeks and is hopeful of completing it soon. As he battles his health crisis, he and his family are also planning for their future. They eagerly anticipate a family holiday and are preparing for Myles to start school. Despite the trials they have faced, Calum and his family hold onto hope for his recovery and a return to their normal life.

0
Health
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tia Mowry's Revelation: Embracing Solitude and Self-Care

By BNN Correspondents

LeBron James' Illness Casts Uncertainty Over Lakers-Timberwolves Game

By Salman Khan

Packers Face Defensive Challenges as Eric Stokes Moves to Injured Reserve

By Salman Khan

Mask Mandate Reinstated in LA County Amid Rising COVID-19 Metrics

By Nitish Verma

Holiday Season Health Advisory: Stay Home if Unwell, Says Turks and Ca ...
@Health · 1 min
Holiday Season Health Advisory: Stay Home if Unwell, Says Turks and Ca ...
heart comment 0
The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time

By BNN Correspondents

Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year’s Resolutions: A New Approach

By Dil Bar Irshad

Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year's Resolutions: A New Approach
CNBC’s Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023

By Momen Zellmi

CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Tia Mowry's Revelation: Embracing Solitude and Self-Care
26 seconds
Tia Mowry's Revelation: Embracing Solitude and Self-Care
LeBron James' Illness Casts Uncertainty Over Lakers-Timberwolves Game
39 seconds
LeBron James' Illness Casts Uncertainty Over Lakers-Timberwolves Game
Packers Face Defensive Challenges as Eric Stokes Moves to Injured Reserve
45 seconds
Packers Face Defensive Challenges as Eric Stokes Moves to Injured Reserve
Mask Mandate Reinstated in LA County Amid Rising COVID-19 Metrics
1 min
Mask Mandate Reinstated in LA County Amid Rising COVID-19 Metrics
China's Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look
3 mins
China's Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look
Holiday Season Health Advisory: Stay Home if Unwell, Says Turks and Caicos Minister
3 mins
Holiday Season Health Advisory: Stay Home if Unwell, Says Turks and Caicos Minister
Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate's Lead Slips
4 mins
Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate's Lead Slips
Wake Forest Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in ACC Opener
4 mins
Wake Forest Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in ACC Opener
The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles
5 mins
The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
34 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app