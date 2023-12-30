Calum Wyatt: A Father’s Brave Battle Against Metastatic Melanoma

Calum Wyatt, a 34-year-old father from Kirkby, Merseyside, has navigated a traumatic health journey that began with a diagnosis of skin cancer. In 2017, doctors found a melanoma on his shoulder, which was identified during tests on a mole. Despite never having used sunbeds, Calum recalled a single instance of sunburn during a holiday in Magaluf in his 20s, although it remains uncertain whether this was the genesis of his melanoma.

A Devastating Discovery

While Calum was declared cancer-free following his melanoma treatment, a seizure in November 2021 led to an alarming discovery. Further investigation revealed a brain tumour, indicating that the melanoma had metastasized to his brain, liver, lungs, spleen, and bones.

Facing the Challenge with Immunotherapy

Confronting this startling reality, Calum, his wife Claire, and their three-year-old son Myles turned to immunotherapy, a treatment modality which harnesses the power of the body’s immune system to fight cancer cells. Despite the magnitude of his health struggle, Calum’s response to the immunotherapy has been positive. Recent scans show no traces of cancer in his body, providing a glimmer of hope in a dark time.

Looking to the Future

Calum continues to receive treatment every four weeks and is hopeful of completing it soon. As he battles his health crisis, he and his family are also planning for their future. They eagerly anticipate a family holiday and are preparing for Myles to start school. Despite the trials they have faced, Calum and his family hold onto hope for his recovery and a return to their normal life.