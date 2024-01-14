Calorie Reduction Efforts by Major Food Companies Stalled, Indicates Study

A landmark initiative by 16 major food and beverage companies, including industry titans such as Campbell Soup and PepsiCo, to significantly slash the calorie content of their products in the U.S. appears to be losing steam, according to a recent independent study. The analysis led by Barry Popkin from the University of North Carolina, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, casts a shadow of doubt over the companies’ earlier claims of having cut 6.4 trillion calories in the U.S. market in 2012 compared to 2007, a 10.6% decrease translating to 78 fewer calories per person per day.

Calorie Reduction Efforts Yielding No Significant Impact on Obesity Rates

Despite the reported reductions, the study reveals that the number of calories sold to households with children by these companies did not decrease from 2011 to 2012. This suggests that initial strategies might have been simpler to implement and that future reductions could prove more challenging, posing concerns for public health. Obesity rates remain stubbornly high, with 35% of adults and 16.9% of children being obese in 2011-2012, mirroring the rates of 2007-2008.

Experts Suggest a Shift in Focus: Nutrient Balance Over Calorie Count

Health experts like Kevin Fontaine argue that the nutrient balance in a diet could be a more pivotal factor for weight control than calorie count alone. The Healthy Weight Commitment Foundation, which includes other participants like ConAgra Foods, Kellogg, and Unilever, had pledged to cut 1 trillion calories by 2012 and 1.5 trillion by 2015 from the U.S. food market. Most of the calorie reduction came from changes in sweets, snacks, grain products, and soft drinks through product reformulation and healthier product marketing.

Food Companies Not Aligned with Healthy Weight Initiative Also Show Calorie Reduction

It is intriguing to note that companies not affiliated with the healthy weight initiative also displayed a reduction in calories sold since 2008, despite having made no formal commitment to do so. This raises questions about the effectiveness of such initiatives and indicates that a more comprehensive and coordinated effort may be needed to tackle the obesity crisis in the U.S.