en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Call to Improve Accessibility at Dunmanway’s Hydrotherapy Pool

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:30 am EST
Call to Improve Accessibility at Dunmanway’s Hydrotherapy Pool

In the heart of Dunmanway, there’s a hydrotherapy pool that has become a beacon of solace for individuals struggling with mobility issues. However, the current infrastructure is proving to be a hindrance and a call for change has been initiated by Councillor Declan Hurley. During a recent meeting, he emphatically stressed upon the need for an additional hoist to further assist these individuals.

Advocating for Accessibility

Hurley informed Senior Executive Officer Noreen O’Mahony that while there currently exists a hoist connecting the toilets to the changing room, its utility is limited. He argued that an additional hoist, specifically designed for better access to the hydrotherapy pool, is needed to ensure that the facility is inclusive to all its users, irrespective of their mobility constraints.

A Potential Solution

Hurley’s proposition was a specially designed chair hoist, which would provide optimal comfort and accessibility to the users. At an estimated cost of €10,000, this chair hoist could potentially revolutionize the user experience at the hydrotherapy pool. However, such an investment demands thorough deliberation.

Engineering a Feasible Future

Engineer John Ahern, in response to the discussion, acknowledged the potential benefits of the proposed chair hoist. He further suggested that raising the floor level in the pool could be another feasible solution to enhance accessibility. This idea was met with consideration, but also raised questions about practicality and costs. However, O’Mahony assured that the matter will be examined further, with an update to be provided at the next monthly meeting of the municipal district.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Peter Reading Officially Appointed as Yorkshire Ambulance Service CEO
Peter Reading, a seasoned healthcare veteran and polio survivor, has officially been appointed the chief executive of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. After serving an interim period of seven months, his exemplary leadership skills and profound experience in the health sector have earned him the permanent role. Reading’s journey in the health service stretches back nearly
Peter Reading Officially Appointed as Yorkshire Ambulance Service CEO
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
23 mins ago
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
WEF 2024: Shyam Biden Explores Generative AI's Potential in Transforming Global Healthcare
29 mins ago
WEF 2024: Shyam Biden Explores Generative AI's Potential in Transforming Global Healthcare
Louisville Barbershops Spearhead 'Thoughts Out Loud': An Initiative Championing Mental Health Among Black Men
5 mins ago
Louisville Barbershops Spearhead 'Thoughts Out Loud': An Initiative Championing Mental Health Among Black Men
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
13 mins ago
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
ASVIL President Underscores the Imperative of Road Safety Best Practices
13 mins ago
ASVIL President Underscores the Imperative of Road Safety Best Practices
Latest Headlines
World News
Matt Riddle Opens Up About WWE Release on Kurt Angle Show
12 seconds
Matt Riddle Opens Up About WWE Release on Kurt Angle Show
Kenyan Leaders Advocate for Deputy President Change Ahead of 2027 Elections
14 seconds
Kenyan Leaders Advocate for Deputy President Change Ahead of 2027 Elections
Peter Reading Officially Appointed as Yorkshire Ambulance Service CEO
1 min
Peter Reading Officially Appointed as Yorkshire Ambulance Service CEO
Lloyd Harris Exits Australian Open After Defeat to Quentin Halys
2 mins
Lloyd Harris Exits Australian Open After Defeat to Quentin Halys
President of India to Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects and Address Events in Meghalaya and Assam
2 mins
President of India to Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects and Address Events in Meghalaya and Assam
Coco Gauff Criticizes USTA's Cartoon Artwork of American Players
2 mins
Coco Gauff Criticizes USTA's Cartoon Artwork of American Players
Taiwan Elects William Lai Ching-te in Landmark Presidential Win
4 mins
Taiwan Elects William Lai Ching-te in Landmark Presidential Win
Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix
4 mins
Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix
Former US Officials Set to Engage in Post-Election Discussions in Taiwan
5 mins
Former US Officials Set to Engage in Post-Election Discussions in Taiwan
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app