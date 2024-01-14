Call to Improve Accessibility at Dunmanway’s Hydrotherapy Pool

In the heart of Dunmanway, there’s a hydrotherapy pool that has become a beacon of solace for individuals struggling with mobility issues. However, the current infrastructure is proving to be a hindrance and a call for change has been initiated by Councillor Declan Hurley. During a recent meeting, he emphatically stressed upon the need for an additional hoist to further assist these individuals.

Advocating for Accessibility

Hurley informed Senior Executive Officer Noreen O’Mahony that while there currently exists a hoist connecting the toilets to the changing room, its utility is limited. He argued that an additional hoist, specifically designed for better access to the hydrotherapy pool, is needed to ensure that the facility is inclusive to all its users, irrespective of their mobility constraints.

A Potential Solution

Hurley’s proposition was a specially designed chair hoist, which would provide optimal comfort and accessibility to the users. At an estimated cost of €10,000, this chair hoist could potentially revolutionize the user experience at the hydrotherapy pool. However, such an investment demands thorough deliberation.

Engineering a Feasible Future

Engineer John Ahern, in response to the discussion, acknowledged the potential benefits of the proposed chair hoist. He further suggested that raising the floor level in the pool could be another feasible solution to enhance accessibility. This idea was met with consideration, but also raised questions about practicality and costs. However, O’Mahony assured that the matter will be examined further, with an update to be provided at the next monthly meeting of the municipal district.