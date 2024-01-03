en English
Health

California’s New Law Shields Patients from Surprise Ambulance Bills

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST
California’s New Law Shields Patients from Surprise Ambulance Bills

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, California rang in the New Year with a novel law specially designed to combat the issue of surprise ambulance bills. This new legislation aims to shield patients from exorbitant out-of-network charges, marking a significant victory for families like Danielle Miele’s who have been grappling with mounting medical debts.

Glimmer of Hope for Burdened Families

In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miele family found themselves in the grip of a double crisis. Their son attempted suicide, requiring urgent ambulance services for emergency psychiatric holds. The family was slapped with a hefty $9,000 bill for an out-of-network ambulance transfer for her son. To add to their woes, Miele herself was charged $4,000 for a 15-minute ambulance ride during a seizure. The new law, however, offers a glimmer of hope to such burdened families.

California Law: A Respite from Surprise Ambulance Bills

The law mandates that patients only pay the equivalent of what they would have paid for in-network service, with health insurance companies and ambulance companies settling the bill directly. This is expected to save Californians with commercial health insurance about $44.5 million in direct charges for ambulance rides annually. Furthermore, it extends its protection to uninsured individuals by limiting their out-of-pocket costs to the Medi-Cal or Medicare rate, thereby offering a financial respite to approximately 14 million Californians with state-regulated commercial health plans.

Unresolved Concerns and the Road Ahead

Despite its promise, the law does not extend its protective umbrella to roughly 6 million Californians enrolled in federally regulated health plans. However, they might stand to gain from ongoing work related to the U.S. No Surprises Act. The California Association of Health Plans, which initially opposed the legislation citing concerns over premium increases, has since made peace with the new law. This legislation, backed by consumer advocacy groups like Health Access California, underscores the state’s commitment to alleviating the financial stress associated with medical emergencies. By doing so, it allows families to focus on what truly matters – the health and well-being of their loved ones.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

