en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

California’s Abortion Clinics: Statewide Support vs Local Resistance

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
California’s Abortion Clinics: Statewide Support vs Local Resistance

In the Golden State of California, famed for its progressive stance on abortion rights, a new paradox has emerged. Despite constitutional protection for abortion access passed in 2022, several budding abortion clinics are wrestling with impediments to their establishment. Local opposition, embodying a Not In My Backyard (NIMBY) sentiment, is creating hurdles despite statewide support for abortion rights.

NIMBYism in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, a city that unanimously backed abortion access post-Roe v. Wade, offers a striking example. A proposal for a clinic intended to offer abortions beyond 24 weeks was shot down by the City Council. The fear of potential protests and controversy outweighed the commitment to abortion rights.

Community Response and Advocacy

In the face of this decision, the LA Abortion Support Collective and the National Institute for Reproductive Health have taken the baton. They have sponsored billboards across Los Angeles, advocating against the closure of the DuPont Clinic, and demonstrating the power of community advocacy.

Challenges Beyond Beverly Hills

This local resistance isn’t confined to Beverly Hills. Fontana, another California city, is witnessing the delay of a new Planned Parenthood clinic due to permitting issues and a construction moratorium. Planned clinics in Visalia and El Centro have either met with bureaucratic red tape or have been entirely abandoned.

This scenario illuminates an intriguing disconnect between California’s statewide support for abortion rights and the local challenges faced by providers in establishing clinics, particularly those offering later-term abortion services. It also raises questions about the practical implementation of abortion rights in the wake of overturning Roe v. Wade.

Simultaneously, it underscores the importance of local policy decisions in shaping access to abortion care. Despite national discourses and policy changes, including those made by the Biden administration, the local landscape significantly impacts the practical availability of abortion services.

As California strives to serve as a sanctuary for medical residents from states with abortion bans, and to offer comprehensive abortion training, these local challenges pose an interesting conundrum. The situation also highlights the impact of the updated provider conscience rule by the HHS Department on abortion care, not just in California, but across the United States, including states like Arizona.

0
Health United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
In the landscape of British medical history, the contaminated blood scandal of the 1970s and 1980s remains a painful memory. Thousands of patients, including those suffering from haemophilia, were administered blood transfusions tainted with hepatitis C and HIV. The impact was catastrophic, resulting in a multitude of infections and deaths. Among the victims was Jonathan
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
32 mins ago
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
43 mins ago
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
8 mins ago
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
11 mins ago
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
30 mins ago
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
Latest Headlines
World News
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
2 mins
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
2 mins
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
China and Canada Open to Dialogue Amid Strained Relations
3 mins
China and Canada Open to Dialogue Amid Strained Relations
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
4 mins
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
5 mins
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
8 mins
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
11 mins
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
11 mins
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
12 mins
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app