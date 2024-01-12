en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings

In a significant move towards controlling the spread of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a new directive on January 9, 2024, providing updated definitions and guidelines for non-healthcare settings. This latest order, which supersedes all previous orders dating back to March 2020, provides a more refined approach to disease control and prevention in workplaces.

Clarifying ‘Close Contact’ and ‘Infectious Period’

The order brings clarity to the term ‘close contact’, crucial for workers exposed to the virus and in outbreak situations. Likewise, the ‘infectious period’ has been redefined. It now spans from 2 days before symptoms onset or a positive test result (if asymptomatic), until 10 days after symptoms appear or a positive test result is obtained. This update, as per CDPH, allows individuals with improving symptoms and no fever for 24 hours to leave isolation, followed by a ten-day masking period.

Revamping the Definition of ‘Outbreak’

Importantly, the criteria for what constitutes an ‘outbreak’ have been revised. The timeframe for considering a cluster of cases as an outbreak has been reduced from fourteen days to seven. This crucial change could lead to fewer workplaces being classified as experiencing an outbreak, potentially changing the frequency and procedures of outbreak testing.

A Significant Impact on COVID-19 Prevention Measures

The new order has been integrated into California’s COVID-19 prevention non-emergency regulations and plan requirements. As these regulations remain in effect until 2025, the updated definitions and guidelines will significantly influence how workplaces manage COVID-19. Employers are still required to draft prevention policies, provide notice, exclude COVID-19 cases, and provide face coverings. Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer, emphasized the continued importance of wearing masks around others even after leaving isolation.

Response Amid Rising Cases and New Strains

The order came at a time when COVID-19 hospitalizations remain elevated and new strains, such as JN-1, are rapidly gaining dominance. For instance, in Los Angeles County, the CDC predicts that JN-1 accounts for 61% of sequenced specimens. Amid these developments, public health authorities are urging residents to limit exposure and take precautions. They strongly recommend getting updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines, which remain effective at reducing severe illness. Free at-home COVID-19 tests are also readily available throughout Los Angeles County.

The new order, which took effect immediately upon its release, symbolizes California’s continued dedication to evolving its COVID-19 response according to changing circumstances and scientific insights.

0
Health United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
12 seconds ago
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
In the realm of health and wellness, Ratna Rajaiah’s new book, ‘Immunity In A Spoon Of Ghee: Superfoods from the Indian Kitchen,’ presents a refreshing exploration of the bountiful superfoods nestled in the heart of Indian culinary tradition. The book implores readers to unearth the wisdom inherent in the Indian kitchen, reminding them of a
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
4 mins ago
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
4 mins ago
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
44 seconds ago
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
2 mins ago
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
3 mins ago
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
Latest Headlines
World News
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
7 seconds
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
13 seconds
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
43 seconds
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
45 seconds
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
1 min
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
1 min
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 min
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
2 mins
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
2 mins
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 min
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app