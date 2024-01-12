California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings

In a significant move towards controlling the spread of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a new directive on January 9, 2024, providing updated definitions and guidelines for non-healthcare settings. This latest order, which supersedes all previous orders dating back to March 2020, provides a more refined approach to disease control and prevention in workplaces.

Clarifying ‘Close Contact’ and ‘Infectious Period’

The order brings clarity to the term ‘close contact’, crucial for workers exposed to the virus and in outbreak situations. Likewise, the ‘infectious period’ has been redefined. It now spans from 2 days before symptoms onset or a positive test result (if asymptomatic), until 10 days after symptoms appear or a positive test result is obtained. This update, as per CDPH, allows individuals with improving symptoms and no fever for 24 hours to leave isolation, followed by a ten-day masking period.

Revamping the Definition of ‘Outbreak’

Importantly, the criteria for what constitutes an ‘outbreak’ have been revised. The timeframe for considering a cluster of cases as an outbreak has been reduced from fourteen days to seven. This crucial change could lead to fewer workplaces being classified as experiencing an outbreak, potentially changing the frequency and procedures of outbreak testing.

A Significant Impact on COVID-19 Prevention Measures

The new order has been integrated into California’s COVID-19 prevention non-emergency regulations and plan requirements. As these regulations remain in effect until 2025, the updated definitions and guidelines will significantly influence how workplaces manage COVID-19. Employers are still required to draft prevention policies, provide notice, exclude COVID-19 cases, and provide face coverings. Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer, emphasized the continued importance of wearing masks around others even after leaving isolation.

Response Amid Rising Cases and New Strains

The order came at a time when COVID-19 hospitalizations remain elevated and new strains, such as JN-1, are rapidly gaining dominance. For instance, in Los Angeles County, the CDC predicts that JN-1 accounts for 61% of sequenced specimens. Amid these developments, public health authorities are urging residents to limit exposure and take precautions. They strongly recommend getting updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines, which remain effective at reducing severe illness. Free at-home COVID-19 tests are also readily available throughout Los Angeles County.

The new order, which took effect immediately upon its release, symbolizes California’s continued dedication to evolving its COVID-19 response according to changing circumstances and scientific insights.