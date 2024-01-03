en English
Health

California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
With the dawn of the new year, California has implemented stringent cannabis licensing laws aimed at reining in the burgeoning illegal cannabis market and the alarming rise in injuries and fatalities associated with cannabis vaping. The newly enacted Assembly Bill 1126, penned by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, equips the state with the legal authority to issue citations to organizations that unscrupulously use the universal cannabis symbol to falsely assert their product’s legality.

Regulating The Cannabis Market

The Department of Cannabis Control, which was established in 2017, is entrusted with the enforcement of these laws. Penalties for non-compliance are steep, with fines reaching up to $5,000 for licensed sellers and escalating to $30,000 for unlicensed individuals operating in the black market.

Safe Packaging and Labeling

All licensed cannabis products must now be encased in opaque, tamper-proof, child-resistant packaging bearing the official symbol and should be capable of being resealed if the product contains multiple servings. This move is a conscious effort to safeguard consumers and bolster the legal cannabis market.

Support and Co-sponsorship

The California Cannabis Manufacturers Association and Kiva Confections have thrown their weight behind this law as co-sponsors. A disturbing increase in hospitalizations and deaths linked to vaping unlicensed cannabis products has been reported, emphasizing the critical need for such legislation.

The Reason Foundation estimates that up to two-thirds of cannabis sales in California are conducted on the black market, with certain licensed businesses also entangled in illegal sales. This law is a crucial step forward in curbing such illicit activities and ensuring the safety and security of consumers.

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

