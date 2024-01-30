California appears to be leading the charge in America's fight against the harmful effects of social media on children's mental health. State Senator Nancy Skinner has introduced the Protecting Kids from Social Media Addiction Act, a piece of legislation supported by Attorney General Rob Bonta, aimed at curbing the pervasive influence of social media platforms on the state's young people.

The Proposed Legislation

The Act proposes several measures to be enforced on social media companies. One of the notable proposals is the disabling of algorithms that prioritize user engagement for accounts belonging to those under 18. Instead, the Act calls for chronological feeds to be the default setting. This change would disrupt the habitual scrolling induced by the current algorithm-driven feeds that keep users engaged on these platforms for extended periods.

Another significant proposal within the Act is the muting of notifications during nighttime hours to prevent disruptions to the sleep patterns of young users. The Act also calls for limiting social media usage to one hour per day for children and teenagers. Furthermore, it suggests hiding 'like' counts, a feature that has been linked to increased anxiety and low self-esteem among young users. However, these default settings could be changed by users or their guardians, providing a layer of flexibility.

Enhancing Privacy Protections

Alongside this Act, Assemblymember Buffy Wicks has proposed a separate bill aimed at enhancing privacy protections for minors. The bill seeks to limit the collection and sharing of personal data of those under the age of 18 without explicit parental consent. This proposal follows a $93 million settlement against Google by California for misleading data collection practices.

These legislative moves build on previous actions by California lawmakers, including a lawsuit against Meta for knowingly allowing children under 13 to use Instagram. However, these efforts are not without their challenges. A previous law seeking to protect young social media users was temporarily blocked by a federal judge, citing potential First Amendment violations. It remains to be seen how these new proposals will fare against potential legal objections.