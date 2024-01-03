California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs

Under a new law in California, a significant majority of bars and nightclubs will be obligated to provide drug testing kits for their patrons. These kits are designed to detect common date-rape drugs, a move aimed at enhancing safety measures within the nightlife scene. The law, which applies specifically to businesses holding a type 48 license, comes into effect from July 1, 2024.

Protective Measures for Patrons and Employees

Under this law, establishments have the discretion to either charge for the testing kits or offer them free of charge. The type 48 license typically permits the sale of alcohol in environments that restrict entry to individuals aged 21 and above. Brian Jinings, co-owner of Number One Fifth Avenue in Hillcrest, endorsed the new legislation, underscoring the benefits it presents for both customers and employees in implementing protective strategies.

A Proactive Approach to Drug-Related Crimes

The mandate was introduced by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal from Long Beach, who accentuated the importance of preemptive measures to tackle the challenges associated with addressing and prosecuting drug-related criminal activities after they occur. “This law provides a proactive approach in an area where reactive measures often fall short,” Lowenthal commented.

Early Adopters of the Initiative

Even before the enactment of this law, Long Beach had already taken decisive steps in making drug testing kits accessible to local businesses as part of its SipSafe initiative. West Hollywood also joined the ranks of early adopters, distributing kits to bars in August 2022. These pioneering efforts have now been recognized and standardized by the state legislature, providing a safer environment for patrons and reinforcing the state’s commitment to combat drug-related crimes.