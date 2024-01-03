en English
Health

California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Under a new law in California, a significant majority of bars and nightclubs will be obligated to provide drug testing kits for their patrons. These kits are designed to detect common date-rape drugs, a move aimed at enhancing safety measures within the nightlife scene. The law, which applies specifically to businesses holding a type 48 license, comes into effect from July 1, 2024.

Protective Measures for Patrons and Employees

Under this law, establishments have the discretion to either charge for the testing kits or offer them free of charge. The type 48 license typically permits the sale of alcohol in environments that restrict entry to individuals aged 21 and above. Brian Jinings, co-owner of Number One Fifth Avenue in Hillcrest, endorsed the new legislation, underscoring the benefits it presents for both customers and employees in implementing protective strategies.

A Proactive Approach to Drug-Related Crimes

The mandate was introduced by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal from Long Beach, who accentuated the importance of preemptive measures to tackle the challenges associated with addressing and prosecuting drug-related criminal activities after they occur. “This law provides a proactive approach in an area where reactive measures often fall short,” Lowenthal commented.

Early Adopters of the Initiative

Even before the enactment of this law, Long Beach had already taken decisive steps in making drug testing kits accessible to local businesses as part of its SipSafe initiative. West Hollywood also joined the ranks of early adopters, distributing kits to bars in August 2022. These pioneering efforts have now been recognized and standardized by the state legislature, providing a safer environment for patrons and reinforcing the state’s commitment to combat drug-related crimes.

Health United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

