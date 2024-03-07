Calcium Deficiency in Women: Identifying Signs, Causes, and Preventative Strategies

On International Women's Day 2024, spotlighting calcium's critical role in women's health is crucial. Adequate calcium intake is paramount for strong bones, muscle functionality, and overall well-being, helping women avoid prevalent health issues like osteoporosis. Yet, numerous women do not meet their calcium requirements, heightening their risk for such conditions. It's essential for women to consult dietitians and doctors to make informed dietary and lifestyle choices for sufficient calcium intake, ensuring long-term health and vitality.

Advertisment

Recognising Calcium Deficiency

Identifying low calcium levels can be challenging due to subtle initial signs, as noted by celebrity dietician Meghna Narayan. Symptoms worsen over time, leading to weak and brittle nails, osteopenia, muscle spasms, confusion, depression, fatigue, and dental issues. These indicators highlight the necessity for women to monitor their health and seek professional advice promptly.

Causes of Calcium Deficiency

Advertisment

Various factors contribute to calcium deficiency, including menopause, inadequate dietary intake, dairy intolerance, low Vitamin D levels, dietary preferences such as vegetarianism or veganism, genetics, and amenorrhea. Understanding these causes is the first step towards addressing and preventing calcium deficiency, emphasizing the importance of a balanced diet and lifestyle adjustments.

Treatment and Prevention

To combat calcium deficiency, doctors recommend calcium supplements, consuming calcium-rich foods, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, ensuring adequate Vitamin D intake, and regular medical check-ups. It's critical to follow doctor's advice on supplement intake, especially during menopause, to prevent excessive calcium levels, which can be detrimental. Women are encouraged to proactively manage their calcium intake to safeguard against related health issues.

As we reflect on the importance of calcium in women's health, it becomes clear that awareness, early detection, and proactive management are key to preventing calcium deficiency and its associated health risks. Emphasizing calcium's role in women's health not only during International Women's Day but throughout the year can empower women to make healthier choices for their long-term well-being.