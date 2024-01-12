en English
Africa

Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:03 am EST


In a remarkable development for public health, the World Health Organization (WHO) has awarded malaria-free certification to Cabo Verde, the third African nation to receive such recognition. Following Mauritius in 1973 and Algeria in 2019, this certification confirms the interruption of indigenous malaria transmission for a minimum of three successive years in Cabo Verde, along with the presence of robust measures to prevent its resurgence.

The Implications of Malaria-Free Certification

The African continent, accounting for about 95% of global malaria cases and 96% of deaths in 2021, shoulders the heaviest malaria burden. Therefore, the elimination of this disease in Cabo Verde is expected to catalyze significant positive changes, including the strengthening of the nation’s health system, an anticipated increase in tourism, and improved socio-economic conditions.

Paving the Path to Malaria Eradication

Since the 1950s, Cabo Verde has grappled with malaria, particularly on the islands of Santiago and Boa Vista. The nation’s strategic malaria plan, implemented from 2009 to 2013, proved instrumental in achieving the recent certification. Key components of this plan included free diagnosis and treatment and an inter-ministerial commission for vector control.

Commendations and Future Plans

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded Cabo Verde for its strategic planning and consistent efforts in combating malaria. The country’s Prime Minister, Ulisses Correia e Silva, also emphasized the certification’s positive impact on Cabo Verde’s external image and tourism sector. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, praised Cabo Verde’s political commitment and multisectoral collaboration, which serve as an inspirational example for other nations.

Africa Health
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

