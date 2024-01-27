Byron Buxton's Optimistic Recovery from Knee Surgery: Aiming for Spring Training Return

Professional baseball player, Byron Buxton, is on a determined path to recovery following an offseason surgery to remove the plica in his right knee. The procedure was performed to mitigate persistent pain that had confined him to designated hitter (DH) roles in the previous season, and subsequently impacted his offensive performance.

Regaining Full Strength

Presently, Buxton's recovery program encompasses running three times a week, engaging in full-strength hitting - inclusive of live batting practice - and outfield training with throwing exercises. Additionally, his regimen also includes running exercises under the supervision of his former track coach, a routine aspect of his training since his early career days.

Aim for Fort Myers Training

The goal is for Buxton to be prepared for live hitting alongside his teammates upon his arrival in Fort Myers for spring training. This optimistic outlook for recovery marks a sharp contrast to the previous year's knee surgery rehabilitation, which in hindsight was riddled with uncertainty and discomfort.

Reflecting on the Past

Derek Falvey, the president of baseball operations, looks back at the past year's recovery outlook as more aspirational than practical. This year, however, with Buxton's progressive rehabilitation and his unwavering determination to reclaim his position in center field, the scenario appears more promising than ever.