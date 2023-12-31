en English
Health

Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:23 am EST
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension

The silent yet lethal health condition, hypertension, better known as high blood pressure, has long been a global concern. Hypertension is the medical term for a state where the pressure in the blood vessels is excessively high, typically classified as 140/90 mmHg or more. It is a common health issue with potential to lead to serious complications if left unaddressed.

Unusual Symptom of Hypertension

While many people with hypertension may not experience any evident symptoms, there exists one unusual symptom of extremely high blood pressure – buzzing in the ears. This is why regular blood pressure checks are essential, especially for those who are at a higher risk.

Regular Checks: An Essential Practice

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) recommends that healthy adults over 40 undergo blood pressure checks at least every five years. However, individuals of African, Afro-Caribbean, or South Asian descent are suggested to have these checks earlier and more frequently, due to a higher associated risk.

The Consequences of Ignoring Hypertension

The implications of extremely high blood pressure, defined as 180/120 mmHg or more, can be severe. These include headaches, chest pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, and other serious symptoms. Risk factors contributing to the development of high blood pressure encompass obesity, excessive salt consumption, lack of physical activity, high alcohol and caffeine intake, smoking, stress, age, family history, socioeconomic deprivation, and certain ethnic backgrounds.

Management of Hypertension

Managing hypertension typically revolves around medication and significant lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet, weight loss, exercise, and quitting smoking. These measures are crucial in reducing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, kidney damage, and other health issues.

Hypertension: A Threat to Heart and Kidneys

High blood pressure can cause significant harm to the heart by hardening the arteries, thereby reducing blood flow and oxygen supply. This can lead to chest pain, heart attacks, heart failure, and irregular heartbeats. Furthermore, hypertension can result in kidney damage, and in severe cases, kidney failure.

Health Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

