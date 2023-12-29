en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter’s Seizure

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:37 am EST
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter’s Seizure

In an emotionally charged episode of her podcast ‘Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best,’ actress Busy Philipps shared the horrific ordeal of witnessing her 15-year-old daughter’s seizure via FaceTime. Birdie, Philipps’ eldest daughter, was attending boarding school in Sweden when she had a seizure, leaving her mother and estranged husband, Marc Silverstein, in a state of distress.

FaceTime Facilitates Emergency Assistance

During the podcast, Philipps recounted the terrifying incident. Silverstein, who was in a different country, alerted her about their daughter’s critical condition. As Birdie choked and vomited, paramedics provided emergency assistance through FaceTime, managing to stabilize her.

Revisiting a Past Trauma

This wasn’t Birdie’s first encounter with a seizure. In the past, while Philips was engaged with the ‘Mean Girls’ musical project, Birdie suffered a similar health scare, with Silverstein once again stepping in to support their child. At the time, Philips was unable to be physically present, much like the recent incident.

A Family Reunites for the Holidays

In the wake of Birdie’s recent health scare, Philipps and her family made a trip to Sweden. Following her recovery, Birdie returned home for the holidays. Philipps subsequently shared a series of Christmas photos on Instagram, featuring Birdie, her younger sister Cricket, and other family members, all adorned in festive attire. The photos served as a comforting update for fans and followers, illustrating the family’s resilience in the face of adversity.

0
Health Sweden United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rage Rooms: An Innovative Approach to Stress Management in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Chinese Medical Team Fosters Goodwill in Solomon Islands with Free Health Services

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island

By Mazhar Abbas

Smith's Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from 'Flamin' Hot' ...
@Australia · 6 mins
Smith's Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from 'Flamin' Hot' ...
heart comment 0
Senator Bong Go Aids Fire Victims; Highlights Modernization Initiatives

By BNN Correspondents

Senator Bong Go Aids Fire Victims; Highlights Modernization Initiatives
Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience

By Mazhar Abbas

Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience
Maximizing ‘Extras’ Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders

By Geeta Pillai

Maximizing 'Extras' Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders
Afghanistan’s Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina

By Safak Costu

Afghanistan's Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina
Latest Headlines
World News
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
24 seconds
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
38 seconds
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
51 seconds
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
52 seconds
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
1 min
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
1 min
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
3 mins
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
Rage Rooms: An Innovative Approach to Stress Management in Lagos
3 mins
Rage Rooms: An Innovative Approach to Stress Management in Lagos
Rajya Sabha Chairman Declines Kejriwal's Proposal for Interim Party Leader
3 mins
Rajya Sabha Chairman Declines Kejriwal's Proposal for Interim Party Leader
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app