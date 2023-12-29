Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter’s Seizure

In an emotionally charged episode of her podcast ‘Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best,’ actress Busy Philipps shared the horrific ordeal of witnessing her 15-year-old daughter’s seizure via FaceTime. Birdie, Philipps’ eldest daughter, was attending boarding school in Sweden when she had a seizure, leaving her mother and estranged husband, Marc Silverstein, in a state of distress.

FaceTime Facilitates Emergency Assistance

During the podcast, Philipps recounted the terrifying incident. Silverstein, who was in a different country, alerted her about their daughter’s critical condition. As Birdie choked and vomited, paramedics provided emergency assistance through FaceTime, managing to stabilize her.

Revisiting a Past Trauma

This wasn’t Birdie’s first encounter with a seizure. In the past, while Philips was engaged with the ‘Mean Girls’ musical project, Birdie suffered a similar health scare, with Silverstein once again stepping in to support their child. At the time, Philips was unable to be physically present, much like the recent incident.

A Family Reunites for the Holidays

In the wake of Birdie’s recent health scare, Philipps and her family made a trip to Sweden. Following her recovery, Birdie returned home for the holidays. Philipps subsequently shared a series of Christmas photos on Instagram, featuring Birdie, her younger sister Cricket, and other family members, all adorned in festive attire. The photos served as a comforting update for fans and followers, illustrating the family’s resilience in the face of adversity.