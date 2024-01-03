en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet

In a significant move towards better understanding of diabetes management, nutrition experts, Elizabeth Shaw and Emily Lachtrupp, have shed light on the often misunderstood role of fruits in the diet of individuals with diabetes. The experts have disarmed the widespread myth that certain fruits are ‘off limits’ for diabetics, and emphasized on the importance of understanding the difference between simple and complex carbohydrates present in fruits.

Demystifying the Role of Fruits in Diabetic Diet

Contrary to common belief, fruits are a desirable inclusion in a diabetic diet. While they are indeed carbohydrates and impact blood sugar levels, they offer vital nutrients that are crucial for long-term health. Avocados, often misconstrued as harmful due to their fat content, are in fact beneficial for heart health owing to their unsaturated fats. Moreover, they exhibit a low sugar content and do not significantly influence the glycemic response.

Fruits and their Impact on Blood Sugar Levels

Unripened bananas, another fruit typically mislabeled as bad for diabetics, are a noteworthy source of resistant starch, which can help manage blood glucose levels. Similarly, mangoes, often regarded as high in sugar, provide fiber that aids in glucose management. Studies indicate that a high fruit intake is associated with a lower risk of developing diabetes, thus countering the notion of fruits being detrimental to diabetics.

Portion Control and Balanced Diet: Key to Managing Diabetes

While fruits play a significant role in a diabetic diet, understanding portion control is paramount. Combining fruits with protein or healthy fats can help balance blood sugar levels, making them a worthy addition to the diet. The experts recommend incorporating fruits into a daily diet for overall health benefits, backed by scientific evidence.

0
Health
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions

By Momen Zellmi

Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression

By BNN Correspondents

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Records Busy Holiday Period with 18 Missions

By Mazhar Abbas

Malaysia's Health Ministry Grapples with Enforcement Crisis: Prescription-Only Medicine Sold Without Prescription

By BNN Correspondents

Medical Emergencies Among Pilots and Aircrew Raise Concerns Over Aviat ...
@Aviation · 2 mins
Medical Emergencies Among Pilots and Aircrew Raise Concerns Over Aviat ...
heart comment 0
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk

By Hadeel Hashem

Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds
2023: A Breakthrough Year for the Vegan Food Industry

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Breakthrough Year for the Vegan Food Industry
Hollywood’s Bizarre Anti-Aging Treatments: The ‘Penis Facial’ Revisited

By BNN Correspondents

Hollywood's Bizarre Anti-Aging Treatments: The 'Penis Facial' Revisited
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
20 seconds
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
32 seconds
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
57 seconds
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
2 mins
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
2 mins
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
2 mins
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
2 mins
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
2 mins
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
2 mins
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app