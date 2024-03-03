Burtibang Health Centre Upgrade to District Hospital Promises Enhanced Services in Baglung

Residents of Burtibang and surrounding areas in Dhorpatan Municipality are set to receive improved health services following the federal government's decision to upgrade the local primary health centre to a 50-bed district hospital. The upgrade, initiated by the Gandaki provincial government and approved by the federal authority, aims to address the urgent need for better healthcare facilities in the region. This development comes after a 14-year period during which Baglung lacked a district hospital, with the previous facility having been upgraded to a specialized hospital in 2010.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Immediate Impact

The decision to upgrade the Burtibang Primary Health Centre and a similar facility in Ampipal, Gorkha, was announced by Sushila Simkhada, the provincial Minister for Social Development and Health. According to Simkhada, the upgrades are essential for providing necessary health services to the local populations, with both facilities expected to operate as 50-bed hospitals from the fiscal year 2024-25. The transformation of the Burtibang Primary Health Centre into a fully-functioning hospital is anticipated to significantly benefit the communities in Dhorpatan Municipality and the neighboring rural municipalities by offering surgery and specialist services, particularly aiding pregnant women who currently have to travel long distances for serious medical cases.

Preparations and Expectations

Advertisment

A technical team from the federal health ministry recently inspected the Burtibang facility, assessing the requirements for human resources and equipment needed for the upgrade. Rabindra Dhakal, a medical officer at the primary health centre, highlighted the current limitations, including a lack of trained human resources, which has hindered the provision of quality health services. With the upgrade, the centre is expected to manage eight specialist doctors and 12 medical officers, significantly enhancing its service capacity. The facility, which already provides a range of services including lab and ultrasound, anticipates extending its offerings to include surgeries and additional health services once recognized as a hospital.

Challenges and Anticipations

Despite the optimism, the Burtibang Primary Health Centre faces challenges including a shortage of employees and resources, power outages affecting lab, X-ray, and ultrasound services, and the lack of essential medicines due to its current status as a non-hospital. The upgrade is seen as a vital step toward overcoming these obstacles, promising an improved healthcare experience for the local population. Staff members, including Parbati Aryal, a staff nurse at the centre, express hope that the recognition as a hospital will bring about significant improvements in health services, particularly benefiting those requiring surgical interventions.

As the Burtibang community anticipates the operational start of the upgraded hospital in the upcoming fiscal year, there is a palpable sense of hope for a future where access to comprehensive and quality healthcare is no longer a distant dream but a tangible reality. This upgrade not only signifies a major advancement in healthcare for the residents of Burtibang and surrounding areas but also sets a precedent for similar developments in rural healthcare infrastructure across Nepal.