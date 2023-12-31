en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:51 pm EST
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol

Amid rising mental health challenges within the culinary world, The Burnt Chef Project—a unique initiative designed to support chefs and hospitality workers—has made its debut. The project, in collaboration with Bristol City Council, offers free support sessions to help combat work-related stress and foster a culture of open conversation around mental health issues.

Addressing Mental Health in the Culinary Industry

Unveiled by its founder Kris Hall and Chef Tom Green, the project is aimed at bridging the gap in mental health support that currently exists within the hospitality industry. Recognizing the prevalence of anxiety, depression, and substance abuse among chefs and hospitality workers, the Burnt Chef Project offers a series of six free sessions conducted by trained mental health professionals. These sessions are geared towards debunking myths surrounding mental illness, identifying signs of anxiety, depression, suicide, and drug or alcohol use, and providing a 24/7 text support system.

More Than Just a Lifeline

But according to Chef Green, the project offers more than just support. It represents a potential life-saving network for those grappling with the pressures of the industry. The partnership with Bristol Night’s Thrive at Night programme is an additional step in equipping hospitality workers with the necessary tools to manage their mental health effectively.

City Officials Back the Initiative

Both Mayor Marvin Rees and night-time economy advisor Carly Heath have voiced their endorsement for the Burnt Chef Project. They underscored the critical need for such initiatives aimed at supporting professionals in high-pressure hospitality jobs. The Burnt Chef Project sessions are scheduled to be held in Bristol on specific dates, with the council committing to book additional sessions over the next two years.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments

By Nitish Verma

MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey

By BNN Correspondents

METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet

By BNN Correspondents

Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness

By BNN Correspondents

Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment ...
@Health · 41 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment ...
heart comment 0
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment

By Hadeel Hashem

Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Kentucky Nurse’s Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal

By Israel Ojoko

Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
6 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
11 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
11 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
13 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
16 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
23 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
24 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
24 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
25 mins
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
6 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
23 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
26 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
59 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
60 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app