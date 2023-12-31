Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol

Amid rising mental health challenges within the culinary world, The Burnt Chef Project—a unique initiative designed to support chefs and hospitality workers—has made its debut. The project, in collaboration with Bristol City Council, offers free support sessions to help combat work-related stress and foster a culture of open conversation around mental health issues.

Addressing Mental Health in the Culinary Industry

Unveiled by its founder Kris Hall and Chef Tom Green, the project is aimed at bridging the gap in mental health support that currently exists within the hospitality industry. Recognizing the prevalence of anxiety, depression, and substance abuse among chefs and hospitality workers, the Burnt Chef Project offers a series of six free sessions conducted by trained mental health professionals. These sessions are geared towards debunking myths surrounding mental illness, identifying signs of anxiety, depression, suicide, and drug or alcohol use, and providing a 24/7 text support system.

More Than Just a Lifeline

But according to Chef Green, the project offers more than just support. It represents a potential life-saving network for those grappling with the pressures of the industry. The partnership with Bristol Night’s Thrive at Night programme is an additional step in equipping hospitality workers with the necessary tools to manage their mental health effectively.

City Officials Back the Initiative

Both Mayor Marvin Rees and night-time economy advisor Carly Heath have voiced their endorsement for the Burnt Chef Project. They underscored the critical need for such initiatives aimed at supporting professionals in high-pressure hospitality jobs. The Burnt Chef Project sessions are scheduled to be held in Bristol on specific dates, with the council committing to book additional sessions over the next two years.