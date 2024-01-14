Burjeel Royal Hospital Launches 24×7 Emergency Department; Veganism Gaining Ground in Dubai

In a significant development for the healthcare sector in Al Ain, Burjeel Royal Hospital has unveiled a new 24×7 emergency department. The facility, licensed by the Department of Health (DoH) Abu Dhabi, is designed to cater to both adult and paediatric patients. The 25-bed department is manned by board-certified emergency physicians, nurses, and support staff, ready to handle a gamut of cases from minor injuries to life-threatening emergencies.

Advanced Care and DoH Standards

The establishment of the new emergency department is a testament to Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to offering advanced care and upholding the standards set by the DoH. This initiative is supported by specialists from diverse disciplines, ensuring comprehensive and high-quality emergency care.

Inauguration Event

The inauguration event saw the participation of officials including Dr. Saleh Fares Al Ali of the DoH and John Sunil of Burjeel Holdings. Representatives from the local municipality and Ambulance Department also graced the occasion. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art medical and diagnostic technologies, primed to provide critical healthcare services in the Al Ain region.

The Rise of Veganism in Dubai

Meanwhile, in Dubai, veganism is gaining momentum as a lifestyle choice, driven by its moral and environmental benefits. Vegans aim to minimize animal cruelty and carbon emissions by abstaining from animal products. This not only pertains to food, but also extends to clothing and entertainment.

Community groups and entrepreneurs in Dubai are creating platforms and events to promote veganism, like The Kinder Life Sustainable exhibition that showcases cruelty-free products. Veganuary, a campaign encouraging people to experiment with veganism in January, and personal stories of celebrities and common people who have embraced veganism, underscore the growing popularity and positive impact of this lifestyle on personal health and sustainability.