en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Burjeel Royal Hospital Launches 24×7 Emergency Department; Veganism Gaining Ground in Dubai

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Burjeel Royal Hospital Launches 24×7 Emergency Department; Veganism Gaining Ground in Dubai

In a significant development for the healthcare sector in Al Ain, Burjeel Royal Hospital has unveiled a new 24×7 emergency department. The facility, licensed by the Department of Health (DoH) Abu Dhabi, is designed to cater to both adult and paediatric patients. The 25-bed department is manned by board-certified emergency physicians, nurses, and support staff, ready to handle a gamut of cases from minor injuries to life-threatening emergencies.

Advanced Care and DoH Standards

The establishment of the new emergency department is a testament to Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to offering advanced care and upholding the standards set by the DoH. This initiative is supported by specialists from diverse disciplines, ensuring comprehensive and high-quality emergency care.

Inauguration Event

The inauguration event saw the participation of officials including Dr. Saleh Fares Al Ali of the DoH and John Sunil of Burjeel Holdings. Representatives from the local municipality and Ambulance Department also graced the occasion. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art medical and diagnostic technologies, primed to provide critical healthcare services in the Al Ain region.

The Rise of Veganism in Dubai

Meanwhile, in Dubai, veganism is gaining momentum as a lifestyle choice, driven by its moral and environmental benefits. Vegans aim to minimize animal cruelty and carbon emissions by abstaining from animal products. This not only pertains to food, but also extends to clothing and entertainment.

Community groups and entrepreneurs in Dubai are creating platforms and events to promote veganism, like The Kinder Life Sustainable exhibition that showcases cruelty-free products. Veganuary, a campaign encouraging people to experiment with veganism in January, and personal stories of celebrities and common people who have embraced veganism, underscore the growing popularity and positive impact of this lifestyle on personal health and sustainability.

0
Health Lifestyle UAE
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Unveils Emergency Department; Veganism Rises in Popularity
In a significant stride towards enhancing community health services, Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain has unveiled a fully-equipped emergency department. This move comes after being officially authorized by the Department of Health (DoH), Abu Dhabi. The new department is designed to provide round-the-clock emergency care services, demonstrating the DoH’s steadfast dedication to community health improvement.
Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Unveils Emergency Department; Veganism Rises in Popularity
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
41 mins ago
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
55 mins ago
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
From Physiotherapy to Esports: The Surprising Link between Physical Activity and Digital Performance
9 mins ago
From Physiotherapy to Esports: The Surprising Link between Physical Activity and Digital Performance
Defying the Odds: Atika Razak's Extraordinary Battle with Stage 4 Sarcoma
23 mins ago
Defying the Odds: Atika Razak's Extraordinary Battle with Stage 4 Sarcoma
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
31 mins ago
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
Latest Headlines
World News
Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Unveils Emergency Department; Veganism Rises in Popularity
1 min
Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Unveils Emergency Department; Veganism Rises in Popularity
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
2 mins
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
3 mins
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
4 mins
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
6 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
7 mins
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development
7 mins
Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development
Brett Pesce Leads Pittsburgh Penguins to Victory with Unexpected Scoring Prowess
8 mins
Brett Pesce Leads Pittsburgh Penguins to Victory with Unexpected Scoring Prowess
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
15 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app