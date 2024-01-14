Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Unveils Emergency Department; Veganism Rises in Popularity

In a significant stride towards enhancing community health services, Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain has unveiled a fully-equipped emergency department. This move comes after being officially authorized by the Department of Health (DoH), Abu Dhabi. The new department is designed to provide round-the-clock emergency care services, demonstrating the DoH’s steadfast dedication to community health improvement.

State-of-the-Art Emergency Care at Burjeel Royal

The 25-bed emergency department is facilitated by a team of seasoned emergency and trauma care specialists. The department boasts the latest medical and diagnostic technology, aimed at delivering swift, efficient, and precise emergency care.

John Sunil, group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, reiterates their commitment to offering advanced care technology and medical expertise. The inauguration ceremony was graced with the presence of officials from the city municipality, ambulance department, and Burjeel Holdings.

Veganism: More Than A Dietary Choice

While the launch of the emergency department is a significant healthcare development, the article also sheds light on the rising popularity of veganism, especially in the context of sustainability. Vegan entrepreneurs and community groups in Dubai are striving to make cruelty-free products more accessible.

Veganism is portrayed as transcending beyond dietary choices to encompass a comprehensive lifestyle that steers clear of animal products and cruelty in all forms. Various individuals and celebrities have embraced veganism for reasons ranging from health, ethical, or environmental concerns.