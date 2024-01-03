Bulgarian Yogurt in Space: A Probiotic Boost for Mars Missions?

A recent study titled ‘Bulgarian yogurt in space,’ published in the Journal of Ethnic Foods, delves into the intriguing prospects of Bulgarian yogurt enhancing astronauts’ performance amid Mars missions. The research was orchestrated by Izabela Shopova, Diana Bogueva, Maria Yotova, and Svetla Danova.

Probiotic Powerhouse for Mars Missions

The investigation involved seven analog astronauts consuming Bulgarian-style yogurt during a fortnight-long expedition in a Mars-like environment at the Mars Desert Research Station in Utah, USA. The yogurt, synthesized using Lactobacillus delbrueckiisubsp. bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, was hailed for its long shelf life and potent probiotic properties, making it a potentially valuable food resource for prospective Mars colonization.

Yogurt and Gut Health in Space

The study implied success and proposed extended research on gut microbiome diversity and flatulence frequency. This experiment perpetuates a tradition of consuming Bulgarian yogurt in extreme conditions, such as in space, during long sea voyages, within the air force, and in simulated shipwrecks.

