Health

Bulgarian Yogurt in Space: A Probiotic Boost for Mars Missions?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
Bulgarian Yogurt in Space: A Probiotic Boost for Mars Missions?

A recent study titled ‘Bulgarian yogurt in space,’ published in the Journal of Ethnic Foods, delves into the intriguing prospects of Bulgarian yogurt enhancing astronauts’ performance amid Mars missions. The research was orchestrated by Izabela Shopova, Diana Bogueva, Maria Yotova, and Svetla Danova.

Probiotic Powerhouse for Mars Missions

The investigation involved seven analog astronauts consuming Bulgarian-style yogurt during a fortnight-long expedition in a Mars-like environment at the Mars Desert Research Station in Utah, USA. The yogurt, synthesized using Lactobacillus delbrueckiisubsp. bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, was hailed for its long shelf life and potent probiotic properties, making it a potentially valuable food resource for prospective Mars colonization.

Yogurt and Gut Health in Space

The study implied success and proposed extended research on gut microbiome diversity and flatulence frequency. This experiment perpetuates a tradition of consuming Bulgarian yogurt in extreme conditions, such as in space, during long sea voyages, within the air force, and in simulated shipwrecks.

Scientific Discovery Beyond Mars Mission

In a separate study, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, Stephen B. Heard and Julia J. Mlynarek shed light on the complexity and creativity involved in the scientific naming of species. Also, an article in PLoS One by Jonne J. Sikkens and colleagues linked nose picking among healthcare workers with an escalated risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2. This research echoes an earlier discovery by Chittaranjan Andrade and B. S. Srihari that nose picking is a commonplace and emotionally healthy activity among adolescents, which now carries added risk due to the pandemic. Lastly, Hao Tian and colleagues, in a study published in Biosystems Engineering, deduced that light can penetrate through pomelos and carry information beneficial for non-destructive prediction of soluble solid content using visible near-infrared spectroscopy (Vis-NIRS), enriching our understanding about the properties of the grapefruit family.

Health Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

