Bulawayo Launches Second Polio Vaccination Drive for Under-10s to Combat Outbreak

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) embarks on a crucial second phase of polio vaccination targeting children under 10 years, starting tomorrow, in a determined effort to halt the spread of a disease that can lead to permanent paralysis. This initiative follows a successful first round that saw over 160,000 children vaccinated since February, in response to the detection of poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) circulating within Zimbabwe. The nationwide campaign, steered by the Health and Child Care ministry using the novel OPV type two (nOPV2) vaccine, aims to interrupt virus transmission and avert further outbreaks.

Comprehensive Outreach and Community Engagement

According to Bulawayo's chief nursing officer Sithokozile Hove, the upcoming outreach, extending until March 22, involves revisiting all schools and communities to ensure no child is left unprotected. In preparation, extensive staff recruitment has been undertaken, and sensitization meetings with stakeholders have been conducted to foster community support. Despite encountering resistance from certain quarters, such as apostolic sects during the first phase, the initiative has achieved provincial coverage surpassing 100%, demonstrating the community's overwhelming response and the program's meticulous planning.

Urgent Call to Parents and Guardians

Hove emphasizes the critical importance of this second vaccination round, urging parents and guardians to ensure all children below 10 years receive the vaccine, including those vaccinated in the first phase. This strategy aims to bolster immunity among the youth, particularly in light of the ongoing outbreak. The relentless effort underscores the community's resolve to protect its youngest members from polio, a disease that has been absent from Zimbabwe since 1986 but remains a formidable threat due to its highly infectious nature and the severe, life-altering consequences of infection.

Understanding Polio and Its Impacts

Poliomyelitis, more commonly known as polio, primarily affects children under five years and is transmitted through person-to-person contact or contaminated food and water. Initial symptoms include fever, fatigue, and limb pain, with approximately one in 200 infections resulting in irreversible paralysis. With the potential for 5% to 10% mortality among those paralyzed, the disease's severity cannot be understated. The ongoing vaccination campaign is a testament to Zimbabwe's commitment to eradicating this menace, leveraging the latest in vaccine technology to ensure a polio-free future for its children.