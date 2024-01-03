en English
Afghanistan

Building a Better Response Project Launches Workshops to Fortify Humanitarian Efforts in Afghanistan

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Building a Better Response Project Launches Workshops to Fortify Humanitarian Efforts in Afghanistan

In a bid to enhance the effectiveness of humanitarian response amid complex emergencies, the Building a Better Response (BBR) project has announced two, two-day workshops in Kabul, Afghanistan, scheduled for January 2024. The workshops, funded by USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), aim to empower NGO personnel involved in international humanitarian coordination.

Building Better Humanitarian Response

The BBR initiative, a collaborative endeavor among International Medical Corps, Concern Worldwide, and the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative, is dedicated to improving coordination and response within humanitarian crises. The workshops are an integral part of this mission, designed to complement the knowledge gained from the BBR’s E-Learning Course—a prerequisite for workshop attendance.

Workshop Curriculum and Participation

The curriculum for these sessions will cover a range of vital topics, including humanitarian principles, country-level leadership, and the humanitarian programming cycle. The workshops target local, national, and international NGO staff working in Afghanistan who are actively engaged in humanitarian response and have a role in coordination.

COVID-19 Regulations

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all potential participants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, adhering to CDC guidance. Furthermore, attendees will undergo a rapid COVID-19 test on the first day. In the event of cancellation due to COVID-19 regulations, the workshop will transition to a remote format.

Thanks to the financial support from the BHA, selected participants will not bear any costs for attending the workshops. This initiative underscores the commitment to reinforcing humanitarian capabilities, particularly in areas affected by emergencies and crises.

Afghanistan Health International Relations
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

