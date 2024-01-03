Buffalo’s Water Fluoride Deficiency Sparks Dental Health Concerns

In the city of Buffalo, New York, an issue that has been simmering beneath the surface has now come to the fore. Local dentists and healthcare officials have expressed their mounting concerns over the absence of fluoride in the city’s water supply. The prolonged lack of this essential mineral, they warn, could have detrimental effects on children’s dental health.

Fighting for Fluoride

At the center of this issue is Pat Polowy, a retired nurse practitioner, who has taken it upon herself to champion the cause. In a written plea to Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt, Polowy has outlined the risks associated with a sustained absence of fluoride in the water supply. She has urged the council to not only prioritize its reintroduction but also to improve communication with families and healthcare providers about the issue.

The Impact on Children

The absence of fluoride, a mineral critical to dental health, can lead to a higher incidence of tooth decay, especially in children. In the short term, Polowy suggests, dental and primary care providers could offer alternative treatments to mitigate the impact on children. However, she insists that this is merely a stopgap solution and does not replace the need for fluoride in the water supply.

A Call to Action

This matter is scheduled for discussion at the Buffalo Common Council on Wednesday afternoon. Representatives from the 8th District Dental Society will present their concerns at the meeting. They aim to underline the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the need for prompt action and public awareness. The goal is to ensure that children in Buffalo receive the necessary dental care and that the city’s water supply is restored to a healthy standard.