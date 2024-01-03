en English
Health

Buffalo’s Water Fluoride Deficiency Sparks Dental Health Concerns

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
In the city of Buffalo, New York, an issue that has been simmering beneath the surface has now come to the fore. Local dentists and healthcare officials have expressed their mounting concerns over the absence of fluoride in the city’s water supply. The prolonged lack of this essential mineral, they warn, could have detrimental effects on children’s dental health.

Fighting for Fluoride

At the center of this issue is Pat Polowy, a retired nurse practitioner, who has taken it upon herself to champion the cause. In a written plea to Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt, Polowy has outlined the risks associated with a sustained absence of fluoride in the water supply. She has urged the council to not only prioritize its reintroduction but also to improve communication with families and healthcare providers about the issue.

The Impact on Children

The absence of fluoride, a mineral critical to dental health, can lead to a higher incidence of tooth decay, especially in children. In the short term, Polowy suggests, dental and primary care providers could offer alternative treatments to mitigate the impact on children. However, she insists that this is merely a stopgap solution and does not replace the need for fluoride in the water supply.

A Call to Action

This matter is scheduled for discussion at the Buffalo Common Council on Wednesday afternoon. Representatives from the 8th District Dental Society will present their concerns at the meeting. They aim to underline the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the need for prompt action and public awareness. The goal is to ensure that children in Buffalo receive the necessary dental care and that the city’s water supply is restored to a healthy standard.

Health United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

