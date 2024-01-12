Budget 2024 Wishlist: Advocacy for More R&D Tax Breaks and Boosted Healthcare Spending

As Budget 2024 draws near, the government faces mounting pressure to focus on tax incentives for research and development (R&D) and innovation, along with a call to increase healthcare expenditure to 2.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Both these proposals are viewed as imperative in nurturing a thriving innovation ecosystem and fortifying the healthcare infrastructure.

Stimulating Private Sector Investment

Boosting R&D tax reliefs is aimed at encouraging private sector investment in path-breaking technologies and research initiatives. This move is expected to propel economic growth and bolster competitiveness. The Budget 2024 virtual wishlist mirrors the pivotal role of innovation in sculpting a sustainable and flourishing future.

Navigating the New R&D Tax Credit Regulations

In the latest Budget, a significant change was announced in the R&D tax credits scheme including the amalgamation of individual SME and RDEC schemes. There is a growing need for expert guidance to comprehend the new R&D tax credit rates, the £20,000 PAYE and NIC cap, and the significance of adherence to R&D tax credit claims. This expertise is crucial in navigating the new R&D tax credit rules, thereby minimizing risk and maximizing potential benefits.

Strengthening Healthcare Infrastructure

Similarly, the call to increase healthcare spending is geared towards enhancing the quality and accessibility of healthcare services. This is particularly significant considering the challenges posed by an increasingly aging population and the demand for advanced medical treatments. The healthcare spending boost is an investment in the health and wellbeing of the nation, reflecting the government’s commitment to prioritizing public health.