Economy

Budget 2024: A Call for Increased R&D Tax Incentives and Healthcare Spending

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
In the run-up to Budget 2024, industry stakeholders and experts have put forth a compelling argument for increased tax incentives for research and development (R&D) and innovation, alongside an augmented healthcare budget equating to 2.5% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). These recommendations underscore the importance of cultivating a robust ecosystem for scientific research and technological advancements, while simultaneously strengthening the health infrastructure.

Driving Innovation Through Tax Incentives

The push for tax incentives in the R&D and innovation sectors isn’t merely about reducing corporate tax burdens. It’s about fostering an environment that encourages creative problem-solving, technological breakthroughs, and economic progress. The upcoming budget presents an opportunity to shift the fiscal landscape in a way that promotes these critical areas, with potential implications for industries across the board. The proposed measures could not only attract digital investments but also position India as a vanguard in the digital economy.

Boosting Healthcare Spending

The call to increase healthcare spending to 2.5% of the GDP resonates deeply in a post-pandemic world. By investing in the health sector, the government can ensure better access to medical services, elevate health standards, and fortify the nation’s response to healthcare emergencies. This critical investment could also stimulate job creation in the healthcare sector and contribute to overall economic growth. Enhanced healthcare expenditure is seen as a stepping stone to improving public health outcomes and building a healthier nation.

Striking a Balance

As the nation awaits Budget 2024, the focus is on striking a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring fair taxation. The introduction of a Digital Services Tax (DST), global tax reforms, and e-commerce taxation revisions are among the measures being considered. These potential fiscal changes, coupled with incentives for digital innovation, data localisation, and privacy measures, speak to the need for comprehensive reform. As the nation navigates the challenges and opportunities of the digital age, it must do so with an eye for balance, ensuring both growth and fairness in taxation.

Economy Health Science & Technology
