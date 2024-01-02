en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin

As the new year unfolds, Bubble Skincare has ushered in a revitalizing wave in the consumer skincare industry. The behemoth skincare brand has introduced two novel serums: Moon Walk and Water Slide. These products, steeped in groundbreaking research, aim to offer consumers affordable yet effective skincare solutions.

Unveiling Moon Walk and Water Slide

At the heart of Moon Walk serum lies the promise of gentle exfoliation. The product boasts a unique blend of acids, meticulously designed to slough off dead skin cells. To offset any potential irritation, the serum also incorporates fruit extract, squalene, and glycerin. On the other hand, the Water Slide serum focuses on hydration. It is crafted with potent ingredients that not only enhance the skin’s moisture retention abilities but also fortify its natural moisture barrier and lessen redness.

Revolutionizing Skincare with Peptides

Both the serums are laced with peptides, short chains of amino acids that act as precise messengers for skin and hair cells, urging them to perform essential functions. The inclusion of peptides in skincare products has seen a recent surge, with these small yet formidable molecules improving skin quality and elasticity, and reducing skin sensitivity. They can be employed in hair treatments to stimulate hair growth and better scalp health. Surpassing some harsh ingredients, peptides are less likely to cause skin reactions and are safe for use during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

An Affordable Alternative

Both Moon Walk and Water Slide serums are competitively priced at $17, making them a cost-effective alternative to pricier skincare products in the market. These serums are not just about affordability but also accessibility, reaching out to a wider range of consumers. They are a testament to Bubble Skincare’s commitment to providing skincare solutions that are as effective as they are accessible.

0
Health
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk

By Hadeel Hashem

Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds

By Geeta Pillai

2023: A Breakthrough Year for the Vegan Food Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Hollywood's Bizarre Anti-Aging Treatments: The 'Penis Facial' Revisited

By BNN Correspondents

TikTok's 'Fear Food Challenge': A New Approach to Combat Eating Disord ...
@Health · 8 mins
TikTok's 'Fear Food Challenge': A New Approach to Combat Eating Disord ...
heart comment 0
Fire Survivor and Single Mom Wins New Car in Homewood Chevrolet Contest

By BNN Correspondents

Fire Survivor and Single Mom Wins New Car in Homewood Chevrolet Contest
Pakistan’s Education Ministry Launches Student Health Camps in Collaboration with Health Ministry

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Education Ministry Launches Student Health Camps in Collaboration with Health Ministry
Madhya Pradesh Sets Benchmark in Cancer Care with New Referral Center

By Rafia Tasleem

Madhya Pradesh Sets Benchmark in Cancer Care with New Referral Center
Navigating Heel Spurs: The Role of Proper Footwear and Treatments

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Heel Spurs: The Role of Proper Footwear and Treatments
Latest Headlines
World News
Trinity Titans High School Basketball Team Ends 2023 with a Win
22 seconds
Trinity Titans High School Basketball Team Ends 2023 with a Win
Kazakh Expert Urges Japan to Strengthen Energy and Security Ties with Central Asia
37 seconds
Kazakh Expert Urges Japan to Strengthen Energy and Security Ties with Central Asia
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
51 seconds
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
Bowman County Bulldogs Triumph over Trinity Titans in High School Basketball Clash
1 min
Bowman County Bulldogs Triumph over Trinity Titans in High School Basketball Clash
DeSantis Challenges Trump's Debate Avoidance, Ready to Engage in Iowa
2 mins
DeSantis Challenges Trump's Debate Avoidance, Ready to Engage in Iowa
British Politics: A Turbulent Phase for the Conservatives Amid Post-Brexit Realignments
2 mins
British Politics: A Turbulent Phase for the Conservatives Amid Post-Brexit Realignments
Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds
2 mins
Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds
Ball State Men's Volleyball Kicks Off 2024 Season with Win Over Wabash
2 mins
Ball State Men's Volleyball Kicks Off 2024 Season with Win Over Wabash
Venezuela's Maduro Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Escalating Territorial Dispute with Guyana
3 mins
Venezuela's Maduro Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Escalating Territorial Dispute with Guyana
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
3 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
3 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
7 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app