en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Brutal Attack on Excavator Operator Shatters Peace in Good Hope

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:52 pm EST
Brutal Attack on Excavator Operator Shatters Peace in Good Hope

In the quiet darkness of an ordinary Tuesday, the serene town of Good Hope on the Essequibo Coast was rudely awakened by the echoes of gunfire. The victim of this brutal assault was Gowtam Williams, a 31-year-old excavator operator hailing from Hiberna in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). Around 03:30h, just outside the Prudence Rum Shop, Williams’ life was drastically altered by two masked gunmen.

Confrontation turned Violent

Williams’ usual routine took a dangerous turn when he stepped out to use a urinal and was confronted by two unidentified assailants. A terrifying struggle ensued, ending with Williams being shot and robbed of his iPhone and two gold chains, weighing a total of 12 ounces. The unrelenting attackers struck Williams with nine gunshot wounds in their ruthless assault.

Reliving the Nightmare

Devika Williams, Gowtam’s sister, painfully recounted the sequence of the attack. After shooting her brother in the foot, the assailants removed one of his gold chains. When Williams attempted to fight back, he was shot in the abdomen. The attackers seized the second chain, his phone and then fired additional shots before fleeing the scene, shattering the peace of the quiet coastal town.

Aftermath of the Assault

Williams was immediately rushed to Suddie Public Hospital. He was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), suffering from wounds to both his feet and his abdomen. The entire community of Good Hope is now left reeling, as this unprecedented act of violence disrupts their sense of safety and security.

0
Crime Guyana Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
15 seconds ago
Terrifying Abduction and Robbery Unfolds in Stratford: Three Arrested
Early Tuesday, a quiet street in Stratford was the scene of a violent crime that shook the community to its core. Three individuals were apprehended for a terrifying instance of abduction, robbery, and assault against a woman. The chilling event unfolded on Cawston Street, where the victim found herself yanked into an unfamiliar house, her
Terrifying Abduction and Robbery Unfolds in Stratford: Three Arrested
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
1 min ago
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
4 mins ago
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Richland Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Persons of Interest
16 seconds ago
Richland Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Persons of Interest
Unveiling 'Diana: The Ultimate Truth': A Deep Dive into Princess Diana's Final Years and Tragic Death
17 seconds ago
Unveiling 'Diana: The Ultimate Truth': A Deep Dive into Princess Diana's Final Years and Tragic Death
Mumbai Anti-narcotics Operation Nets Rs 1.5 Crore Worth of Charas
1 min ago
Mumbai Anti-narcotics Operation Nets Rs 1.5 Crore Worth of Charas
Latest Headlines
World News
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
11 seconds
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
1 min
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
2 mins
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
3 mins
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
3 mins
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
4 mins
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
4 mins
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
4 mins
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
5 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
39 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app