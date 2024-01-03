en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belgium

Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines

In a concerted step towards promoting health-conscious lifestyles, STIB, the public transport operator in Brussels, has initiated a tender for the installation of vending machines stocked with healthy snacks in a handful of the city’s metro stations. This initiative is a bold move in the sphere of public transport, traditionally dominated by vending machines offering high-sugar or high-salt snacks. The pilot project is set to kick off with the installation of these revolutionary vending machines at three subway stations: Schuman, Montgomery, and Arts-Loi (Kunst-Wet).

Turning the Tides on Health

This move by STIB is a testament to the growing awareness of the importance of healthy eating and the role that public spaces, such as metro stations, can play in facilitating healthier choices. The aim is not just to provide commuters with healthier food options, but also to support local producers of healthy foods by potentially using these vending machines as outlets for their products. With the tender still open and two proposals already on the table, STIB plans to have the first machines ready for public use by the end of January or beginning of February.

A Leap Towards a Healthier Future

Thomas Naessens, a member of the regional Brussels Parliament, underscored the importance of this initiative, pointing out that it offers everyone the opportunity to opt for healthier food choices. While the duration of the test phase for these new machines has not been specified, the intention to expand the availability of these healthier vending machines to additional locations in the future is evident.

Healthy Living, One Bite at a Time

As we step into a new era where health consciousness is more than just a personal choice, initiatives like STIB’s are instrumental in shaping a healthier future. The integration of healthy vending machines in public spaces, especially in bustling metro stations, is a small but significant step towards encouraging healthier eating habits. It’s a testament to the fact that every choice matters, and that every bite can be a step towards a healthier life.

0
Belgium Health Transportation
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

iTeos Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Brussels Grapples with Rising Unemployment: Youth Hit Hardest

By Hadeel Hashem

Belgium NGOs under Investigation for Alleged Links to Hamas and Other Radical Movements

By Justice Nwafor

Belgian EU Presidency Sets Agenda: Tackling Organized Crime, Promoting Small-Scale Detention, and Enhancing Victims' Rights

By Waqas Arain

Artificial Intelligence Aids in Belgian Flood Management Amid Crisis ...
@Belgium · 4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Aids in Belgian Flood Management Amid Crisis ...
heart comment 0
10th ‘Ars in Cathedrali’ Festival: A Symphony of Ancient and Contemporary Organ Music

By BNN Correspondents

10th 'Ars in Cathedrali' Festival: A Symphony of Ancient and Contemporary Organ Music
Belgium’s Pharmaceutical Legislation Undergoes Significant Changes in 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Belgium's Pharmaceutical Legislation Undergoes Significant Changes in 2023
Belgium Strengthens Food Law in 2023: An Examination of New Amendments

By Geeta Pillai

Belgium Strengthens Food Law in 2023: An Examination of New Amendments
Belgium Ushers in a New Era of Financial Regulation, Integrating EU Provisions into National Law

By BNN Correspondents

Belgium Ushers in a New Era of Financial Regulation, Integrating EU Provisions into National Law
Latest Headlines
World News
Paige Spiranac Unveils 2024 Resolutions: More Golf, Authenticity Online, and Personal Well-being
21 seconds
Paige Spiranac Unveils 2024 Resolutions: More Golf, Authenticity Online, and Personal Well-being
Phetjeeja Eyes Title Unification Bout Against Janet Todd
32 seconds
Phetjeeja Eyes Title Unification Bout Against Janet Todd
NBA Draft Spotlight: Tyon Grant-Foster's Road to Potential Stardom
35 seconds
NBA Draft Spotlight: Tyon Grant-Foster's Road to Potential Stardom
Nova Southeastern Dominates as DII Men's Basketball Season Resumes
1 min
Nova Southeastern Dominates as DII Men's Basketball Season Resumes
Transfer News: Chelsea's Alex Matos Heads to Huddersfield; Tottenham's Ivan Perisic Eyes Croatian Return
2 mins
Transfer News: Chelsea's Alex Matos Heads to Huddersfield; Tottenham's Ivan Perisic Eyes Croatian Return
Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game
2 mins
Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game
Public Petition Against Merger of Renfrewshire Day Centres Gains Momentum
2 mins
Public Petition Against Merger of Renfrewshire Day Centres Gains Momentum
Outset Medical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Outset Medical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' President
2 mins
Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' President
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app