Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines

In a concerted step towards promoting health-conscious lifestyles, STIB, the public transport operator in Brussels, has initiated a tender for the installation of vending machines stocked with healthy snacks in a handful of the city’s metro stations. This initiative is a bold move in the sphere of public transport, traditionally dominated by vending machines offering high-sugar or high-salt snacks. The pilot project is set to kick off with the installation of these revolutionary vending machines at three subway stations: Schuman, Montgomery, and Arts-Loi (Kunst-Wet).

Turning the Tides on Health

This move by STIB is a testament to the growing awareness of the importance of healthy eating and the role that public spaces, such as metro stations, can play in facilitating healthier choices. The aim is not just to provide commuters with healthier food options, but also to support local producers of healthy foods by potentially using these vending machines as outlets for their products. With the tender still open and two proposals already on the table, STIB plans to have the first machines ready for public use by the end of January or beginning of February.

A Leap Towards a Healthier Future

Thomas Naessens, a member of the regional Brussels Parliament, underscored the importance of this initiative, pointing out that it offers everyone the opportunity to opt for healthier food choices. While the duration of the test phase for these new machines has not been specified, the intention to expand the availability of these healthier vending machines to additional locations in the future is evident.

Healthy Living, One Bite at a Time

As we step into a new era where health consciousness is more than just a personal choice, initiatives like STIB’s are instrumental in shaping a healthier future. The integration of healthy vending machines in public spaces, especially in bustling metro stations, is a small but significant step towards encouraging healthier eating habits. It’s a testament to the fact that every choice matters, and that every bite can be a step towards a healthier life.