Brunei's Family Fun Run: A Step Towards Healthier Living

In a bid to promote healthy living and draw attention to the perils of non-communicable diseases, Brunei's Health Promotion Centre (HPC) under the Ministry of Health (MoH) joined forces with Gleneagles Jerudong Park Medical Centre and Qaisara Dreams. Together, they hosted a family fun run event as part of the Happy Environment and Lifestyle (HEAL) program. The event took place during the Bandarku Ceria program at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien.

Running for Health

The family fun run featured diverse categories to cater to various fitness levels and interests. A 3-kilometer family run was the highlight, providing an opportunity for families to engage in physical activity together. Additionally, the event also hosted separate 5-kilometer runs for men and women, inviting participation from all demographics.

More Than Just A Run

However, the event was more than just running. The organizers ensured that the family fun run also served as a platform for community engagement and entertainment. Alongside the run, there were numerous activities for children, ensuring that the event was fun-filled for participants of all ages. Food vendors also marked their presence, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Promoting Healthy Living

The ultimate objective of the event extended beyond fostering family participation in outdoor activities. It was a medium to promote healthy living among the Bruneian population. The MoH aims to raise awareness and stimulate public discussions about non-communicable diseases such as obesity, heart disease, and cancer, which pose significant health risks globally.

Gracing the event was the special guest of honor, Datin Lisa Surihani Mohamed, a well-known actress and commercial model from Malaysia. Her presence underscored the importance of the event and added a dash of glamour to the health-focused occasion.

By bringing together participants for a day of health-centric activities and community engagement, the event successfully highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and the role it plays in preventing non-communicable diseases.