Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding

The Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society (BRC) has been entrusted with a noble task: to safeguard the public health during the royal wedding procession on January 14. This prestigious assignment falls under the oversight of the Ministry of Health, and will be executed in collaboration with the Emergency Medical Ambulance Services (EMAS).

The Role of the Red Crescent Society

The BRC is charged with the responsibility of fielding a first aid walking team, whose mission will be to ensure public safety and offer first aid services throughout this grand event. This team will be strategically stationed along the procession route, stretching from the majestic Istana Nurul Iman to the historic Royal Regalia Museum.

Preparations for the Royal Procession

Preparations for the event have been meticulously planned and carried out. A total of twenty-two first aid posts have been established along the route. These posts will be staffed by a diverse team of dedicated personnel, including higher institution cadets, district platoon members, officials, and trained public volunteers. This cross-section of society will assume the role of first aiders, ready to respond to any medical emergencies that may arise during the procession.

Support from Local Businesses

In a show of community support, the BRC has received generous donations to bolster its efforts. Among these, Trane Aire Sdn Bhd provided 250 first aid vests, and DSC Engineering Sdn Bhd contributed 50 tactical first aid pouches, along with an emergency trauma bag. These items will be put to good use during the royal procession, equipping the first aid teams with the necessary resources to ensure public safety.