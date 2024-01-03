en English
Crime

Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment

A violent onslaught at Broward County’s jail on December 16, 2024, has amplified concerns about the treatment of inmates, especially those grappling with mental health disorders. The incident involved Kevin Barnes, 35, and his cellmate, Janard Geffrard, 29. Barnes was caught on surveillance footage brutally attacking Geffrard, who was left brain dead and in critical condition. The motive behind the attack was reportedly Geffrard’s sexuality, with Barnes admitting to the assault.

Unsettling History of Incidents

This incident is not an isolated event but a part of a disturbing pattern of violence and neglect in Broward County’s jails. Both Barnes and Geffrard had previously been declared incompetent due to mental illness in different cases. Broward Public Defender, Gordon Weekes, has persistently spotlighted the recurring violent incidents and medical neglect involving inmates with mental health issues.

Systemic Neglect

Weekes has been vocal about the necessity of greater transparency, improved conditions, and the introduction of external oversight to address these grave issues. A historical review reveals a bleak record of Broward jail, with a series of tragic events ranging from deaths due to brain injuries following altercations with officers, suicide while on suicide watch, to a woman forced to give birth alone in an isolation cell, and self-mutilation by an inmate.

Improvement Initiatives

Despite the dismal history, efforts have been made to better the conditions in the jail. An earlier consent decree acknowledged unconstitutional conditions in the facility, and a more recent agreement in 2021 aimed to improve conditions to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. Yet, the recent incident involving Barnes and Geffrard has shown that the problems are far from resolved.

Weekes also brought attention to the lack of deputy intervention during Barnes’ 21-minute-long attack on Geffrard, urging for a reassessment of video monitoring policies and deputy response times. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has previously sued the Broward Sheriff’s Office over jail conditions, particularly focusing on mental health.

With almost 20 inmate deaths since 2021, some due to violent incidents, suicide, and lack of medical attention for mental illness, the call for change becomes more urgent. Weekes’ persistent calls for external oversight, transparency, and improved conditions echo louder, demanding immediate attention and action.

Crime Health Human Rights
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

