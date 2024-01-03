en English
Health

Brooke Shields Leverages Minimalism for Effective Skincare

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
Brooke Shields Leverages Minimalism for Effective Skincare

Brooke Shields, an iconic figure in the entertainment industry, has revealed her minimalist skincare routine, citing its effectiveness and time-saving benefits. As the brand ambassador for True Botanicals since 2021, Shields has become an advocate for the brand’s potent and straightforward products.

Shields’ Favorite Picks from True Botanicals

Among the range of True Botanicals’ offerings, Shields singles out the Chebula Serum and Moisturizer as her personal favorites. She credits these products for the quality of her skin, a sentiment echoed by makeup artists who have noted a marked improvement in her complexion. The actress’s endorsement of these products underscores the potency of True Botanicals’ formulations, which are grounded in clean beauty principles.

A Minimalist Approach Extending Beyond Skincare

Shields’ minimalist approach isn’t confined to her skincare routine. It also extends to her overall daily regimen. Preferring to focus on essential items like fragrance, face balm, and mascara, she prepares herself for the day ahead — and for any unexpected encounters with paparazzi. This streamlined routine reflects Shields’ belief in prioritizing essential items that bring joy and enhance one’s natural beauty.

Inner Well-being: A Cornerstone of Shields’ Beauty Philosophy

The foundation of Shields’ beauty philosophy is a strong emphasis on inner well-being. She believes that feeling good internally plays a significant role in looking better externally. This outlook fosters a sense of self-care, empowering individuals to prioritize their emotional and mental health alongside their physical appearance. By sharing her personal experience and beauty regimen, Shields aims to inspire others to embrace a more intentional approach to self-care and beauty.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

