Broadway Star Ashley Park Battles Critical Septic Shock, Expresses Gratitude Towards Co-Star and Medical Team

Ashley Park, a distinguished figure in Broadway and television, recently took to Instagram to share her harrowing experience of battling a critical septic shock. The star, best known for her roles in 'Emily in Paris' and 'Mean Girls', initially developed tonsillitis during a vacation in the Maldives with co-star Paul Forman. However, the condition escalated into a life-threatening situation, affecting several of her organs and necessitating a week-long stay in the ICU.

Support and Gratitude

Park extended her heartfelt gratitude towards Forman, who has been a pillar of support during this health crisis. She also acknowledged the medical staff for their tireless efforts in her recovery process. Despite the severity of her condition, Park remains optimistic about her healing journey. In her Instagram post, she conveyed her appreciation for the well-wishes and support she received from friends, fans, and colleagues, including Broadway stars, television personalities, and film actors.

Messages of Comfort and Encouragement

Park's 'Emily in Paris' co-star, Lily Collins, also reached out with a heartfelt message expressing relief that Park was able to overcome this ordeal. Collins affirmed her commitment to stand by Park's side, echoing the sentiments of many others who expressed their support for the actress. Similarly, Paul Forman, in a gesture of solidarity, reiterated his commitment to being by Park's side, sharing a supportive post on Instagram.

On The Road To Recovery

Despite the sudden health scare, Park has shown remarkable resilience. She has apologized for her recent absence from public life and reassured her followers that she is on a path to recovery. Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude for her improving health and thanked her medical team and Forman for their unwavering support throughout her ordeal. While there is uncertainty surrounding her participation in the fourth season of 'Emily in Paris', Park remains hopeful and determined, embodying the healing power she found in her work in theater.