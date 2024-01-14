en English
Health

Broadcast Veteran Keith Burnside Returns to Ulster Hospital as a Volunteer

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
Broadcast Veteran Keith Burnside Returns to Ulster Hospital as a Volunteer

From the newsroom to the hospital corridors, Keith Burnside has made a notable transition. The esteemed Northern Irish broadcaster, known for his two-decade-long stint at Ulster Television and BBC Radio Ulster, has returned to his roots at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald. This time, not as a patient or a worried family member but as a volunteer.

A Lifelong Connection with Ulster Hospital

Burnside’s bond with the hospital goes much deeper than his new role as a volunteer. The relationship began during his childhood when he underwent a kidney removal procedure at the age of 10. The hospital has since witnessed some of his life’s most significant moments, including the birth of his children and grandchildren and the passing of his parents.

Volunteering at the Heart of Healthcare

After retiring in June 2022, Burnside joined the dedicated team of 360 volunteers at Ulster Hospital. As a meeter-and-greeter, his primary responsibility is to guide patients and visitors, a vital task given the recent surge in emergency department numbers and extended waiting times.

Burnside’s role transcends directing people. It’s about offering a comforting presence, answering queries, and lifting some of the pressure off the hospital staff who are grappling with winter pressures. His commitment to the hospital community is evident in his actions, from assisting a woman to find her parked car to expressing his high regard for the hospital staff’s relentless service.

A Career Transition Rooted in Service

This shift from broadcasting to volunteering may seem drastic, but for Burnside, it is a return to where it all started. His first foray into broadcasting was at the hospital’s radio station five decades ago. Today, Burnside’s dedication to the hospital and his commitment to service exemplify his personal and professional full-circle journey. His contributions, rooted in sensitivity and support, are a testament to the enduring power of community service and the profound impact of volunteerism.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

