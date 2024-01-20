Britney Spears Opens Up About Food Love and Body Image

Pop sensation Britney Spears, known for her candidness, recently took to Instagram, offering a rare glimpse into her relationship with food and body image. The 42-year-old singer opened up about her affection for food, revealing herself as a 'passionate eater' and cherishing the fond memories of her childhood meals. Despite her love for food, Spears maintains an average weight of around 135 pounds, which she considers normal for her body. However, she expressed a desire to weigh between 125 and 128 pounds.

Britney's Food Love and Weight Goals

Spears humorously pointed out how a newly discovered coffee place could potentially push her weight up to 140 pounds. Her honesty about her weight and the challenges posed by delectable food resonated with her followers. Among her favorite foods, the singer shared her particular fondness for a hot fudge sundae from Wendy's, which she occasionally splurges on for dinner, showcasing her relatable approach to diet and indulgence.

Spears on Health, Fitness, and Relationships

Spears also touched upon her relationship with ex-husband, Sam Asghari, a personal trainer. She spoke about the importance of timing when it comes to eating and advised her followers to cherish their partners as much as they would their favorite food item. Spears has regularly used her platform to raise awareness about health and fitness, often sharing her personal experiences and learnings.

Dealing with Body Shaming

Recalling an incident from the previous year, Spears criticized a personal trainer who made her feel insecure about her body. She spoke about a distasteful paparazzi experience and a toxic encounter with a personal trainer, who pinched her skin and told her to regain her 'younger body.' This incident moved her to tears, but instead of dwelling on the negativity, Spears stated that she has been diligently working on her fitness. She mentioned having hours of workout footage to prove her dedication, despite not looking like the paparazzi photos, demonstrating her resilience in the face of body shaming.