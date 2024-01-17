King Charles's Health Concerns Prompt Royal Family's Contingency Plans

As Buckingham Palace readies itself for a potential scenario where King Charles may require temporary relief from his royal duties due to an enlarged benign prostate treatment, discussions around the role of Counsellors of State—a select group appointed to act on the monarch's behalf—reverberate through the hallowed halls. The usual successor, Prince William, is preoccupied attending to his wife, the Princess of Wales, as she recovers from abdominal surgery, prompting the consideration of alternatives. However, the Palace has indicated that the appointment of Counsellors of State will likely not be necessary during the King's treatment.

Advertisment

Understanding the Role of Counsellors of State

Currently, Counsellors of State comprise Queen Camilla, the four most senior adults in the line of succession, and the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal, the latter two being recent additions, swiftly incorporated into law. In times when the monarch cannot perform their duties, such as in instances of illness or absence abroad, two or more Counsellors of State are appointed by Letters Patent to act in their stead. Their authorizations extend to attending Privy Council meetings, signing routine documents, and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors. However, they are not empowered to dissolve Parliament, save for on a monarch’s express instruction, create peers, or appoint a prime minister.

The Monarch's Indisposition and its Implications

Advertisment

With King Charles preparing for a benign prostate corrective procedure next week, and Prince William tending to his wife, questions arise about which Counsellors of State might be needed to step in. Yet, Buckingham Palace maintains that the King's condition will not necessitate the appointment of Counsellors of State during his short recovery period.

The 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' and its Challenges

The issue of Counsellors of State emerged into prominence during Queen Elizabeth II's reign, especially amid her battle with Covid-19, her increasing frailty, and controversies surrounding Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's relocation to the US. King Charles' policy for a 'slimmed down monarchy' has left a scanty four working royals under the age of 65 available for duties. This situation could potentially escalate the responsibilities of other members like Edward and Sophie, and even those of veteran royals who have shown signs of frailty.