British Columbia Nurses Face Disciplinary Action for Negligence in Care

Two registered nurses in British Columbia have been reprimanded by the province's College of Nurses and Midwives for their failure to deliver adequate care to patients. The actions taken against these nurses are a part of the regulatory framework established to safeguard public health and uphold professional standards in nursing.

Disciplinary Action for Negligence in Care

Lisa Elyzen, a nurse hailing from West Kelowna, received a two-month suspension for her failure to provide necessary care and medication to patients suffering from acute pain. In addition, she neglected to carry out a physician's orders for an acutely ill patient. The incidents, which took place in March and April of 2023, prompted rigorous punitive measures from the College of Nurses and Midwives.

Elyzen has reached an agreement with the College, consenting to adhere to a learning plan and complete remedial courses in several areas, including pain management and ethics. The educational reinforcement is expected to rectify the practice issues that led to her suspension.

Another Case of Professional Misconduct

In a separate case, Zhe (Helen) Li, a nurse based in Vancouver, faces disciplinary action for incorrect medication preparation and administration, among other practice issues. These issues occurred between July and November 2022. In response, the College has imposed a one-day suspension and a 24-month restriction barring Li from working in acute care or specialty areas. The restrictions extend to other areas of her practice as well.

Li, like Elyzen, has agreed to indirect supervision and the development of a learning plan, which will be shared with her employer and the College. The learning plan will serve as a roadmap for Li's professional improvement and a tool for the College to monitor her progress.

Regulation in the Interest of Public Safety

The College of Nurses and Midwives, which regulates four nursing professions under the Health Professions Act, believes that these disciplinary measures will protect the public. This regulatory framework, akin to those in other self-regulated professions such as law, aims to keep the public informed of disciplinary issues in the interest of public safety.