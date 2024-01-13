en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

British Children’s Height Rankings Drop: Labour Party Proposes Health Plan

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
British Children’s Height Rankings Drop: Labour Party Proposes Health Plan

British children’s average height rankings have witnessed a significant drop since the 1980s. The Labour Party, during its campaign launch for enhancing children’s health, highlighted this marked shift. British five-year-old girls have slipped by 27 places, while boys of the same age have plummeted by 33 places in global height rankings.

International Comparisons

This shift positions British girls below their counterparts from Portugal, Turkey, and Brazil. British boys find themselves ranked lower than those from Egypt, Haiti, Ukraine, and Argentina. This decline in relative height, however, does not signify that British children are physically shrinking.

Government’s Stance

Downing Street has pointed to data from the National Child Measurement Programme, asserting that the heights of British children continue to fall within the normal range. This data revelation comes amidst heated political debates concerning children’s health and well-being in the United Kingdom.

Labour Party’s Health Plan

In response to these concerns, the Labour Party has unveiled a comprehensive plan to improve young people’s health. The initiative encompasses measures to address dental health, obesity, and mental health problems. The party’s objective is to foster the healthiest and happiest generation of children in Britain, armed with a robust plan to combat the challenges of poor health outcomes and prevalent mental health issues.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
6 seconds ago
North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal
North Augusta, South Carolina, is poised to break new grounds in cancer treatment with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Radiation Oncology Treatment facility. This evolution in healthcare comes in the wake of the Certificate of Need (CON) requirement repeal, a decision that promises to expedite and enhance medical care accessibility for residents of both South
North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal
Chinese Scientists Create Lethal Virus: Potential Risk to Humans
24 mins ago
Chinese Scientists Create Lethal Virus: Potential Risk to Humans
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
32 mins ago
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
20 mins ago
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
Unmasking the Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variants on Lung Tissue Severity
20 mins ago
Unmasking the Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variants on Lung Tissue Severity
Karnataka Anganwadis Swap Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus in Dietary Overhaul
22 mins ago
Karnataka Anganwadis Swap Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus in Dietary Overhaul
Latest Headlines
World News
North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal
7 seconds
North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
24 seconds
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
Brad Howard Enters Race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners
2 mins
Brad Howard Enters Race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
4 mins
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
MSNBC Launches 'The Weekend' with Co-hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez
4 mins
MSNBC Launches 'The Weekend' with Co-hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez
South Korean Court Orders MBC to Correct Report on President Yoon's Hot Mic Remarks
9 mins
South Korean Court Orders MBC to Correct Report on President Yoon's Hot Mic Remarks
Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru Celebrates Supreme Court Victory
10 mins
Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru Celebrates Supreme Court Victory
Umkhonto weSizwe Party Sparks Controversy: ANC's Logo or Deeper Offense?
13 mins
Umkhonto weSizwe Party Sparks Controversy: ANC's Logo or Deeper Offense?
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
16 mins
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
54 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app