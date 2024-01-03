British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week

In a sudden and tragic turn of events, a 52-year-old British Airways crew member passed away while on duty, causing distress among passengers awaiting take-off on BA Flight 32 from London Heathrow to Hong Kong on New Year’s Eve. The crew member, a steward, collapsed in the rear galley of the aircraft just as it was preparing to depart.

Emergency Efforts Fail to Revive the Steward

An emergency call for medical assistance was made immediately. A passenger onboard with first aid training sprang into action, attempting to resuscitate the steward. However, despite the quick response and the arrival of emergency services, they could not revive the crew member.

Flight Cancelled, Passengers Rebooked

The unfortunate incident led to the cancellation of the flight. Passengers, who had been looking forward to ringing in the New Year in Hong Kong, were taken aback by the sudden turn of events and were rebooked for the following day.

Second Incident Adds to the Airline’s Grief

In an unrelated incident just a week prior, on December 23, another British Airways steward, also aged 52, was found dead in his hotel room during a stopover between flights in the US. No underlying health issues were reported for either individual, making these incidents even more shocking.

British Airways Expresses Condolences

Both stewards were family men, and their sudden deaths have left behind grieving families. British Airways expressed their deepest condolences, stating that their thoughts are with the families and friends of the deceased colleagues. These incidents have cast a shadow over the airline’s flying team, especially during the festive period.