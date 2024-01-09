en English
Bristol Myers Squibb’s CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
Bristol Myers Squibb, the pharmaceutical titan, is on a transformative journey, underscored by a series of strategic acquisitions. The company’s CEO, Chris Boerner, in a recent conversation with CNBC, provided an in-depth look into the company’s new direction, marked by an emphasis on enhancing its product portfolio and driving significant improvements in patient care, particularly for Alzheimer’s disease.

A Trio of Multi-Billion Dollar Acquisitions

At the close of 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb executed three substantial acquisitions. The company purchased RayzeBio and Mirati Therapeutics, both renowned for their contributions to cancer therapies, and Karuna Therapeutics, a company recognized for developing medications for neurological and psychiatric conditions.

A New Chapter for Alzheimer’s Treatment

Boerner highlighted the acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics, showing particular enthusiasm for Karuna’s new medication, KarXT. The drug, which is expected to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer’s patients, is being hailed as unique due to its high efficacy and reduced side effects, such as weight gain – a common issue with other antipsychotic drugs.

Facing Challenges and Nurturing Opportunities

While the pharmaceutical industry faces revenue challenges due to patent expirations, the acquisitions are expected to offset these potential losses and contribute to Bristol Myers Squibb’s long-term revenue forecast. The company aims to generate over $10 billion from new-product sales by 2026. The acquisitions, particularly of Karuna Therapeutics, mark a significant step forward in the company’s mission, opening up commercially attractive opportunities and setting the stage for a new chapter in Bristol Myers Squibb’s story.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

