Health

Bristol Mother Shares Daughter’s Struggle and Triumph Over Social Media-Induced Mental Health Issues

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
Bristol Mother Shares Daughter’s Struggle and Triumph Over Social Media-Induced Mental Health Issues

Lucy Smith, a 52-year-old mother from Bristol, shared a moving account of her daughter’s journey, highlighting the under-acknowledged yet potent effects of social media on mental health, particularly for young and neurodiverse individuals. Her daughter, Freya, who was diagnosed as autistic at 11, began using a smartphone at the tender age of eight, quickly gaining popularity on YouTube for her videos featuring her toy collection and nursery tours.

From Innocent Play to Disturbing Reality

Initially, her online activities seemed harmless, almost endearing. However, as Freya grew older, her mental health began to take a hit. She started exhibiting signs of depression and developed restrictive eating patterns. The cause? Social media algorithms that relentlessly exposed her to potentially harmful content, stirring distress and confusion in her young mind.

Disconnect to Reconnect

At the age of 15, in a display of mature self-awareness, Freya decided to swap her smartphone for a simpler, less distracting ‘brick phone.’ This decision marked a turning point in her mental health journey. With the constant barrage of social media notifications silenced, she discovered a world of interests she didn’t even know she had. She began making clothes, journaling, and exploring arts and crafts, activities that brought her genuine joy.

Lucy Smith: Advocate for Digital Safety

Lucy Smith, who works for the Digital Safety Community Interest Company, is vocal about the impact of smartphones on young people’s mental health. She also runs her own company, Inclusive Change, to foster understanding of neurodiversity. Her personal encounter with her daughter’s struggles has reinforced her commitment to raising awareness about the challenges posed by unchecked social media use, especially for young and neurodiverse individuals.

In a world increasingly dominated by digital interactions, Lucy’s story serves as a sobering reminder of the need to balance online engagement with real-life connections and activities. Freya’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of disconnecting from social media and its potential to foster healthier mental states.

Health
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

