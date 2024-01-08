Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product

A 35-year-old woman in Brighton, emerging from the clutches of heroin addiction, recently encountered a disturbing element on an online budget website, Temu. Her chosen therapeutic activity, scrapbooking, brought her face-to-face with a sticker that trivialized her struggle. The sticker, bearing the phrase, ‘In terms of instant relief, cancelling plans is like heroin,’ struck a raw nerve. Heroin, the demon she has been battling for years, was being equated to a trivial act of cancelling plans, and this insensitivity shook her.

Sticker Triggers Painful Memories

The woman, who has been clean for three years, found the comparison not just insensitive but also triggering. The sticker reminded her of the trauma that heroin inflicted on her life. In her view, the product, instead of raising awareness about the perils of drug addiction, seemed to romanticize heroin. The sticker, in its attempt to be humorous, overlooked the very real and grim consequences of drug addiction.

Company Response Leaves Much to be Desired

Seeking redressal, the woman communicated her concerns to Temu. However, she was met with a response that she felt was dismissive. Instead of addressing the issue head-on, the company merely offered her a refund. This lack of empathy and understanding on the part of the company only added to her disappointment. The woman also found that the product was listed as ‘discontinued’ or ‘sold out,’ leading to confusion about its availability.

Concerns Over Potential Harm

She criticized the company for its apparent lack of concern and for allowing such a product to be sold on their platform. In her view, the product seemed to endorse heroin as something positive, a stance that could potentially harm individuals battling addiction. Given the losses she and countless others have faced due to this deadly drug, the woman felt that the product was not just inappropriate, but also harmful. Despite multiple attempts to solicit a response, Temu has not responded to the incident.