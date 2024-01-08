en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product

A 35-year-old woman in Brighton, emerging from the clutches of heroin addiction, recently encountered a disturbing element on an online budget website, Temu. Her chosen therapeutic activity, scrapbooking, brought her face-to-face with a sticker that trivialized her struggle. The sticker, bearing the phrase, ‘In terms of instant relief, cancelling plans is like heroin,’ struck a raw nerve. Heroin, the demon she has been battling for years, was being equated to a trivial act of cancelling plans, and this insensitivity shook her.

Sticker Triggers Painful Memories

The woman, who has been clean for three years, found the comparison not just insensitive but also triggering. The sticker reminded her of the trauma that heroin inflicted on her life. In her view, the product, instead of raising awareness about the perils of drug addiction, seemed to romanticize heroin. The sticker, in its attempt to be humorous, overlooked the very real and grim consequences of drug addiction.

Company Response Leaves Much to be Desired

Seeking redressal, the woman communicated her concerns to Temu. However, she was met with a response that she felt was dismissive. Instead of addressing the issue head-on, the company merely offered her a refund. This lack of empathy and understanding on the part of the company only added to her disappointment. The woman also found that the product was listed as ‘discontinued’ or ‘sold out,’ leading to confusion about its availability.

Concerns Over Potential Harm

She criticized the company for its apparent lack of concern and for allowing such a product to be sold on their platform. In her view, the product seemed to endorse heroin as something positive, a stance that could potentially harm individuals battling addiction. Given the losses she and countless others have faced due to this deadly drug, the woman felt that the product was not just inappropriate, but also harmful. Despite multiple attempts to solicit a response, Temu has not responded to the incident.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V., a preeminent clinical stage biotechnology entity, has publicized its intention to convene investor meetings from January 8 to 10, 2024, in San Francisco, CA. The firm’s expertise lies in the discovery and development of potent small molecule medicines that have the potential to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins.
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
argenx SE Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Sets Sights on 2024
11 mins ago
argenx SE Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Sets Sights on 2024
Stanford Scientists Develop Sustainable Absorbent Material from Sisal for Menstrual Hygiene Products
13 mins ago
Stanford Scientists Develop Sustainable Absorbent Material from Sisal for Menstrual Hygiene Products
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
2 mins ago
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
8 mins ago
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
9 mins ago
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
Latest Headlines
World News
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
2 mins
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
2 mins
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
2 mins
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
3 mins
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
4 mins
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
7 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
8 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
9 mins
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
9 mins
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
11 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app