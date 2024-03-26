Brighton Mother Advocates for Increased Secondary Breast Cancer Research Amid Personal Battle

Sophie Blake, a 51-year-old mother from Brighton, is urgently calling for more research into secondary breast cancer after her diagnosis revealed a life expectancy of just three years. Diagnosed in May 2022, Blake's cancer has metastasized to her lungs, liver, and pelvic bone—a condition that, while treatable, remains incurable. This plea shines a spotlight on the dire need for enhanced research and funding, as echoed by charity Make 2nds Count, which highlights the long-term underfunding of secondary breast cancer research in the UK.

Understanding Secondary Breast Cancer

Secondary breast cancer, or metastatic breast cancer, represents a critical phase where cancer cells migrate from the breast to other body parts via the lymphatic or blood system. Despite affecting over 57,000 patients in England during 2020-2021, the condition receives less than 10% of breast cancer research funding. The recent rejection by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) of trastuzumab deruxtecan, a promising drug for certain secondary breast cancer types, underscores the challenges in accessing advanced treatments. This decision potentially leaves around 1,000 patients without access to a significant treatment option.

Gap in Support and Communication

Research from Sussex Health Outcomes Research & Education at Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) reveals concerning gaps in support and communication for secondary breast cancer patients. This lack of basic support and information hinders patients' access to newer, potentially more effective treatments. Dame Lesley Fallowfield, a professor of psycho-oncology at BSMS, emphasizes the urgent need for better support systems to aid those battling this devastating diagnosis.

Call to Action

Sophie Blake's plea for more research and better treatment options reflects a broader call to action from patients, healthcare professionals, and charities alike. Dr. Sarah Thomas, research manager at Make 2nds Count, points out the overlooked plight of secondary breast cancer patients, urging for increased research funding and awareness. With 35% of primary breast cancer patients developing secondary breast cancer, the need for focused research and funding is more critical than ever. Encouraging collaborative efforts can pave the way for breakthroughs in treatment and support for those affected by this challenging condition.

As the community rallies behind Blake's cause, her fight against secondary breast cancer brings to light the broader struggle faced by thousands. It highlights the imperative need for enhanced research, better treatments, and a unified front to support those in their most challenging battles. Through increased awareness and advocacy, there is hope for advancements that could one day transform the landscape of secondary breast cancer care and survival.