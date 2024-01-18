BrightFarms Recalls Spinach and Salad Products Over Listeria Concerns

In a proactive maneuver, BrightFarms has issued a recall of certain spinach and salad products over potential listeria contamination. The recall encompasses BrightFarms Baby Spinach along with four salad kit products sourced from New Jersey. The company has raised concerns regarding possible cross-contamination at its Selinsgrove facility in Pennsylvania, prompting the recall to span across a number of states including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Advertisment

Potential Health Risk

Despite no reported cases of illness linked to the recalled products as of January 17, the company is urging consumers in possession of these items to cross-verify the UPC code, facility codes, and best-by-dates located at the bottom of the packages. In an attempt to alleviate consumer concerns, BrightFarms has provided a contact number and an email address for customers to reach out with any questions or concerns regarding the recall.

Recall Scope

Advertisment

The recall includes spinach grown by Element Farms in their Pompton Plains, New Jersey farm and distributed under the BrightFarms brand. Furthermore, a limited quantity of four salad kit products from their Selinsgrove, PA facility is also under recall. The company, in response to the potential contamination, has temporarily suspended the distribution of the affected products.

Retailer Distribution

The products in question have been distributed to various retailers, including GIANT, across seven states. The company has instructed retailers to remove all recalled products from store shelves promptly. Consumers are advised not to consume the products and to discard them or return them for a full refund. This move stands as a testament to BrightFarms' commitment to consumer safety and product quality.