Bright Health Rebrands as NeueHealth, Relocates from Minnesota to Florida

Formerly a titan in the Twin Cities startup community, Bright Health Group Inc. is undergoing substantial transitions. Founded in 2015, the company has announced its relocation from Minnesota to Florida, adopting a fresh brand identity, NeueHealth. This shift originates from what was once a smaller faction within Bright Health, centered on owning and managing medical clinics.

Transition to NeueHealth

The company's rebranding as NeueHealth symbolizes its commitment to a differentiated, value-driven, consumer-centric care model. This move aims to widen access to high-quality healthcare across the ACA Marketplace, Medicare, and Medicaid. The new name will take effect on the New York Stock Exchange, with the ticker symbol changing to NEUE starting January 29, 2024.

Relocation and Employment Impact

Despite the relocation of its headquarters to Doral, Florida, the impact on jobs in the Twin Cities will be minimal. Certain corporate and administrative functions will remain in Minnesota. As of the end of 2022, the company boasted an overall employment of 2,820 people. However, the company also announced the elimination of 68 jobs at its Bloomington headquarters in February 2023.

Financial Struggles and Future Outlook

The rebrand and relocation come on the heels of financial difficulties for Bright Health, leading to the company entirely divesting its health insurance business. This shift is notable given Bright Health's history as the Minnesota-based company with the largest-ever initial public offering, raising $1.3 billion in 2021. Despite these challenges, CEO Mike Mikan remains optimistic about NeueHealth's future, emphasizing its successful track record and its potential to lead the industry's transition towards value-based care.