Brigham's Housing Program: A Beacon of Hope for Patients with Housing Instability

In a momentous stride towards integrating healthcare and housing support, researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital have unveiled the promising health outcomes of their innovative housing intervention program. Initiated in 2018, the program offers comprehensive support to patients grappling with housing instability, demonstrating a significant reduction in outpatient visits and an uplift in both physical and mental health.

Unveiling the Housing Intervention Program

Targeting patients who are unhoused, on the brink of eviction, or residing in unsafe conditions, the program utilizes a care team comprising housing advocates. The team works tirelessly to screen MassHealth patients for social determinants of health, such as housing, and extends resources and specialized support to those in dire need. This initiative's primary aim: to fortify the bond between patients and their primary care clinics and teams.

Decoding the Impact

A comprehensive evaluation of 1,139 patients enrolled in the program yielded insightful results. There was a notable decrease in primary care and outpatient visits, particularly in urgent care, behavioral health, and social work. The study not only underscored the intricate interconnection between stable housing and health outcomes but also brought to light the program's limitations in addressing the root causes of housing insecurity and health disparities.

Future Directions

While the program has been successful in identifying and addressing housing types affecting a patient's health, it is not without its limitations. The need of the hour is to delve deeper into the root causes of housing insecurity and the consequent health disparities. Future research will focus on examining the program's impact on clinical staff and providers' experiences, offering insights to enhance the program further and build on its success.