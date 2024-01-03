en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Bridging the Gap: The Urgent Need for Research Ethics Education in Sub-Saharan Africa

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
Bridging the Gap: The Urgent Need for Research Ethics Education in Sub-Saharan Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly Uganda, is grappling with the dual burden of infectious diseases like HIV and malaria and a rising tide of non-communicable diseases. This presents a unique opportunity for researchers to tap into large populations for testing novel medications and vaccines. However, the region is critically low on multi-level capacity in research ethics, with only a handful of institutions offering graduate training in this pivotal area.

Integrating Research Ethics Education into Public Health

The Mbarara University of Science and Technology in Uganda has stepped forward to tackle this challenge. It has implemented a model of research ethics education, integrated into its 2-year Master of Public Health (MPH) program. This unique MPH in Research Ethics (MPH-RE) program aims to equip bioethicists with the necessary skills to conduct ethically sound research. By training a new generation of scientists and bioethicists, it hopes to bolster regulatory structures and contribute to research policy.

Drawing from five years of experience, the program includes curriculum materials, applications, post-training evaluations, and annual reports. It underscores the need for an interface between public health and research ethics, emphasizing their early integration to prevent knowledge disconnects.

Navigating Challenges in Bioethics Education

Despite its promising start, the program faces hurdles, including the need for supportive leadership and recognition of bioethics as a discipline. While bioethics education is gaining ground in Western universities, it remains an emerging field in Africa.

International agencies primarily fund bioethics education in Africa, posing challenges in terms of employability, capacity development, contextualization, and sustainability. The history of bioethics training programs—spanning controversial HIV transmission prevention studies in LMICs and initiatives by institutions such as the US National Institutes of Health Fogarty International Centre (NIH-FIC), UNESCO, and the Wellcome Trust—is a testament to the global importance of this discipline.

Moving Forward

While strides have been made, there is still a long way to go. Strengthening research ethics education in Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in Uganda, is an urgent need. It requires collaborative efforts from international agencies, national governments, and educational institutions to ensure that the region’s researchers are equipped to conduct ethical and impactful research. As the region continues to bear a high burden of disease, the stakes have never been higher.

0
Africa Education Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
2 mins ago
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
Alan Hutton, the former Rangers and Scotland defender, has openly declared his wish for Senegalese forward Abdallah Sima to extend his stay at Rangers, a sentiment shared by many. On loan from Brighton, Sima has been a revelation for the Scottish giants, netting 15 goals this season, including a standout strike against Kilmarnock. However, Sima’s
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
Nigeria to Host 2024 ParaVolley Africa Qualifiers Ahead of Paris Olympics
1 hour ago
Nigeria to Host 2024 ParaVolley Africa Qualifiers Ahead of Paris Olympics
Harvard Business School's AfricaLive! Course: Nurturing African Entrepreneurship
1 hour ago
Harvard Business School's AfricaLive! Course: Nurturing African Entrepreneurship
GH Online French Lessons for Kids: Championing Bilingualism through Fun and Learning
34 mins ago
GH Online French Lessons for Kids: Championing Bilingualism through Fun and Learning
Zamfara's Governor Launches Initiatives to Boost Agriculture
39 mins ago
Zamfara's Governor Launches Initiatives to Boost Agriculture
Evotec SE Announces Resignation of CEO Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Dr. Mario Polywka Steps in as Interim CEO
1 hour ago
Evotec SE Announces Resignation of CEO Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Dr. Mario Polywka Steps in as Interim CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
Lauren Boebert's District Switch: A Carpetbagger Move or Strategic Decision?
28 seconds
Lauren Boebert's District Switch: A Carpetbagger Move or Strategic Decision?
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
2 mins
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
Nomura Forecasts Rise in India's Rural Demand in 2024
2 mins
Nomura Forecasts Rise in India's Rural Demand in 2024
Arsenal's Festive Fumble: A Tale of Striking Struggles and Strategic Rethinks
2 mins
Arsenal's Festive Fumble: A Tale of Striking Struggles and Strategic Rethinks
St Luke's General Hospital Implements Temporary Visitation Restrictions
2 mins
St Luke's General Hospital Implements Temporary Visitation Restrictions
From Teammates to Rivals: Domask and Jones Set for Anticipated Showdown
3 mins
From Teammates to Rivals: Domask and Jones Set for Anticipated Showdown
Snipback AI Unveils Monetization Feature for Club Sports Teams
3 mins
Snipback AI Unveils Monetization Feature for Club Sports Teams
Analyst Raises Alarm Over Trump's Support and Its Parallels to Historical Fascist Movements
3 mins
Analyst Raises Alarm Over Trump's Support and Its Parallels to Historical Fascist Movements
Kuwaiti Figures Call for Transparency and Change in National Statement
3 mins
Kuwaiti Figures Call for Transparency and Change in National Statement
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
24 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app