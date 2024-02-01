Bridging Health Disparity: MUSC Initiative Trains Healthcare Workers for Genetic Testing in Black Women

Recent studies have underscored a worrying health disparity: Black women are at a higher risk of breast cancer. This stark reality has spurred a team of researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) to take action. Led by assistant professor Caitlin Allen, the initiative is aimed at educating healthcare workers about the significance of genetic testing, a crucial tool in early disease detection and treatment.

Empowering Community Health Workers

The project, based at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, is all about empowering community health workers to reach and educate the demographic group most at risk, yet least likely to undergo genetic testing. These tests, which can be implemented through simple blood or saliva samples, are instrumental in identifying individuals carrying genetic mutations that may augment their risk for certain diseases. The goal is to enable earlier and more frequent screenings, such as mammograms or colonoscopies.

Addressing Trust Deficit

This endeavor also addresses an underlying issue: the trust deficit between the Black community and medical professionals, which often culminates in reduced screening rates. The project has already trained 26 community health workers and aims to expand its reach to 150, including areas beyond South Carolina. Quisha Umemba, CEO of Umemba Health, emphasizes the value of community health workers' lived experiences in this educational process. Their ability to relate to the community they serve enables them to bridge the trust gap more effectively.

Combatting Institutional Racism in Healthcare

Karen Jackson, a four-time breast cancer survivor and the Founder of Sisters Network Inc., underscores the necessity of early screening and genetic testing for African American women. According to her, this is not just a health issue, but also a way to combat institutional racism in healthcare and contribute towards finding solutions for inherited health issues. She advocates for a personalized approach to breast cancer screenings, based on genetics and individual risk assessments.

As part of the fight against health disparities, this project serves as a beacon of hope. The team's effort to educate healthcare workers and reach out to the black community is a significant step towards mitigating the higher mortality rate of breast cancer among Black women. It is a testament to the power of knowledge, community engagement, and proactive healthcare.