Bridge to Life Attains Prestigious ISO Certification Ahead of US Expansion

Bridge to Life Ltd, a renowned provider of cold flush organ preservation solutions, has successfully obtained the ISO 13485:2016 certification. This prestigious certification emphasizes the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining high quality and safety standards for its products. Among the products that meet these rigorous standards are the Belzer UW, EasiSlush, and the VitaSmart1 Machine Perfusion System, which is currently available in Europe.

Strategic Certification in Anticipation of US Expansion

This achievement is a strategic move, setting the stage for the planned launch of the US version of the VitaSmart1 Machine Perfusion System, which is currently under review for FDA approval. Bridge to Life's decision to pursue this certification is a testament to the company's dedication to quality and safety, in preparation for their expansion into the US market. For over a decade, Bridge to Life has been an FDA-registered entity and is recognized for its leading role in hypothermic oxygenated liver perfusion in Europe.

CEO Expresses Pride in Achievement

The company's CEO, Don Webber, has expressed his pride in this significant achievement, emphasizing the team's commitment to global customer service and quality. He said, "This certification is a clear testament to our team's dedication and hard work. It underscores our commitment to providing top-notch products and services to our global customers."

Commitment to Quality and Safety

The ISO 13485:2016 certification, issued by the International Organization for Standardization, represents adherence to stringent international standards for products, services, and systems. It ensures the highest levels of quality and safety. Bridge to Life's achievement in obtaining this certification is a clear demonstration of its continuous improvement in quality management systems and its dedication to being a reliable partner in the organ preservation industry.

Later in the year, following the completion of a pivotal clinical study in the US in 2023, Bridge to Life is preparing to submit a Premarket Approval submission to the FDA. This move further emphasizes the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety in all its products and services.