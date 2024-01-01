en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Bride-to-be’s Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Bride-to-be’s Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase

In a chilling episode that underscores the perils of unregulated online medication purchases, Vikki Ryan, a 38-year-old bride-to-be from Hartlepool, Co Durham, fell gravely ill after self-administering weight loss injections she procured online. The harrowing ordeal, which has left lasting repercussions on her health, serves as a stark warning on the dangers of procuring and self-administering drugs without robust medical guidance.

Driven By the Desire to Slim Down

Eager to fit into her wedding dress, Vikki spent £45 on a month’s supply of GLP-1 RA injections, a substance she believed had helped her lose weight in the past. On December 10, she increased her dosage, only to be met with violent symptoms. For over 30 hours, Vikki endured severe vomiting, ultimately leading her to seek hospital treatment. Despite no longer vomiting, she remains unwell more than 20 days later, a testament to the grave risks associated with unregulated drug use.

The Dark Underbelly of Online Pharmaceutical Sales

Unscrupulous online scammers have seized upon the increased demand for weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, redirecting unsuspecting individuals to websites that claim to sell these drugs at lower prices. They ask for payments through digital wallet apps and pose as doctors for virtual consultations, all the while peddling counterfeit drugs manufactured in unregulated labs. These fake substances often lack the primary weight loss ingredient, leading to unpredictable and dangerous side effects, as Vikki’s distressing experience attests.

A Call for Stronger Regulation and Public Awareness

The Better Business Bureau and healthcare experts are urging the public to be suspicious of sellers not requiring a prescription and to avoid ordering drugs from foreign countries. They are calling for stringent action against these illicit activities, including collaboration between regulatory bodies and law enforcement, as well as amplified public awareness campaigns. The consensus is clear: individuals should seek medication from licensed pharmacies and healthcare providers to avoid the potentially life-threatening risks associated with counterfeit drugs. Vikki, now recovering, echoes this sentiment, advising others against purchasing medications on the internet.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report

By Salman Akhtar

New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients

By Mazhar Abbas

Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Shannen Doherty's 'Bucket List' Trip to Italy: An Adventure Amidst Adv ...
@Health · 11 mins
Shannen Doherty's 'Bucket List' Trip to Italy: An Adventure Amidst Adv ...
heart comment 0
A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California
Key Insights from Maharashtra’s Casino Law Plea to NASA’s Captivating Space Images

By Rafia Tasleem

Key Insights from Maharashtra's Casino Law Plea to NASA's Captivating Space Images
The Big Joy Project: Micro Acts of Joy Enhance Happiness Globally

By Rizwan Shah

The Big Joy Project: Micro Acts of Joy Enhance Happiness Globally
Brooke Burke’s Wellness Plan 2024: Meditation, Sleep, Diet, and ‘Mindful Mondays’

By Mazhar Abbas

Brooke Burke's Wellness Plan 2024: Meditation, Sleep, Diet, and 'Mindful Mondays'
Latest Headlines
World News
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
4 mins
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
5 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
6 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
6 mins
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
6 mins
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
10 mins
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform
10 mins
Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
11 mins
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
11 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app